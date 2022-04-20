With Island fresh potatoes once again moving over the U.S. border, the federal budget contained additional money for the testing being done by Canadian Food Inspection Agency that will be needed to allow the seed industry to begin the road to recovery.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture issued the order allowed resumption of fresh potatoes April 1 and the loads began rolling shortly after that, largely without incident.
"We are pleased that the USDA pest risk assessment concurred with that of CFIA that PEI fresh potatoes were and are safe to ship given the risk mitigation measures that have been implemented," notes a statement from the PEI Potato Board in the wake of the American announcement. "This has been a long awaited decision, and PEI potato farmers and packers look forward to moving ahead with shipping PEI’s safe, healthy and world class potatoes the remainder of the shipping season."
The federal budget provides $16 million to the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency to support "long-term investments and assist in stabilizing the Prince Edward Island potato sector and supply chain." The budget document also calls for $12 million over two years, for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to accelerate the investigation into the latest detection of potato wart to help prevent its spread and to allow for full trade to resume with the United States as soon as possible.
Seed producers remain restricted from not only selling the product south of the border but within Canada and that is not expected to change for the 2022 growing season. The potato board plans to continue to press for compensation, not only for seed producers but for all those who had to destroyed spuds for a fraction of their value under the diversion program.
A statement from the Chief Plant Health Officer at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said resolving the issue has been a major priority for regulators on both sides of the border. David R. Bailey noted the conditions posted in the American order include: Potatoes must be washed in PEI to remove soil, treated with a sprout inhibitor, and graded to meet the U.S. No 1 standard (equivalent to Canada No 1); Shipments must be officially inspected and certified as meeting USDA requirements; All potato shipments must have traceability from the production site, to packing, to export, allowing a full trace-back and recall; Potatoes must be treated with a sprout inhibitor that is registered with Canada's Pest Management Regulatory Agency and consignments must be accompanied by a statement on the export documentation detailing the treatment and Potatoes must be free of soil upon inspection at the port of entry.
Seed producer Alex Docherty has been posting weekly updates on his social media pages throughout the crisis and in the week 20 "finale" he posts the resumption of trade "exactly 134 days after Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau’s stroke of her pen turned our industry completely upside down is big news for the fresh pack potato growers, from one end of the Island to the other, and gives the seed growers some hope our opportunity will happen as well some year." He called the closure some of the most trying times of his professional life.
He praised the work of the PEI Potato Board, Premier Dennis King and Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson, as well as Conservative Agriculture Critic John Barlow for their tireless work on the issue.
"I wonder what US Secretary Tom Vilsack and the National Potato Council boss Kam Quarles said when she (Bibeau) finally made the decision to lift the self-imposed suspension, the suspension that has set back many growers and possibly even ruined others," Docherty wrote. "Think about all of the potatoes that were destroyed and millions of dollars lost because she did not do her homework before using her pen. Nothing changed from what was shipping prior to November 21, 2021 except Number 2 grade are now no longer allowed."
He repeated a call for Bibeau's resignation he has been making since the ministerial order was first issued. He said the minister has refused to consider compensation saying "She created the problem and her Government couldn’t see it was also their responsibility to fix it."
