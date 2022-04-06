Some of the Island winners in the Yield Enhancement Network (YEN) competition shared their techniques during a research day held recently by the Atlantic Grains Council.
Started in Europe as way to provide not only some friendly competition, but to improve yield and soil quality, the council imported the idea to the region in 2019. Dr. Aaron Mills of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, who has spearheaded the effort along with the council, noted there were 34 entries within PEI during the first year. Despite the pandemic, that expanded to 59 entries throughout the Maritimes in 2020 and 83 entries over four crops last year.
"PEI is still in the leader in terms of yield but the other provinces are catching up fast," Dr. Mills told the in-person audience at the PEI Brewing Company in Charlottetown. "There were significantly better growing conditions in 2021 than the previous two years."
The panel discussion featured Kyle Jewel of JewellDale Farms in Meadowbank (who was the overall winner in the winter wheat category in terms of yield as well as second both in overall yield and in the percentage of potential yield in barley); Colin MacNevin of Sea View Farms in DeSable who was first in the both overall yield and percentage of potential yield for spring wheat); Randy Drenth of Tamerix Farms in Springfield (who was second in both competitions in the spring wheat category) and Ryan Hamill of Hamill Brothers farm in Kinkora, who was third in overall yield for spring wheat.
Ryan Hamill had a yield of 2.22 tonnes to the acre planting AC Walton on April 23. He told the session that was one of his earliest planting dates in recent memory due to good weather conditions. The farm received 361 millimetres of rain throughout the season. Dr. Mills said AC Walton was one of the more popular varieties used in the spring wheat competition.
Drenth also grew AC Walton planted May 21 at a rate of 240 pounds to the acre. His farm experienced 310 millimetres of rain throughout the growing season. He produced 2.43 tonnes to the acre.
MacNevin, who took the gold medal with a rate of 2.49 tonnes to the acre, planted AC Walton on April 24 at a rate of 240 tonnes to the acre. His farm had 348 millimetres of rain throughout the growing season.
When it comes to percentage of potential yield, MacNevin had 48 per cent of 5.24 tonnes to the acre, edging out Drenth who had 46 per cent of 5.34 tonnes per acre. Anthony Nabuurs came third with 44 per cent of 4.9 tonnes to the acre.
Kyle Jewell took the winter wheat competition with 4.04 tonnes to the acre. He planted Pioneer 25R61 on September 15 at a rate of 1.4 million seeds to the acre. John Visser of A and L Holdings in PEI (who was not on the panel) took silver with 3.87 tonnes to the acre while Joey Van de Reit of Nova Scotia was third with 3.78 tonnes to the acre.
Dr. Mills said there was barley grown in all three Maritime provinces, with Jewell taking second for both overall yield and percentage of yield. He grew 2.29 tonnes to the acre. It was planted May 15 at a rate of 1.35 million seeds to the acre. His farm received 331 millimetres of rain throughout the season. First place in overall yield went to Eric Theriault of New Brunswick with 2.49 tonnes to the acre while third went to Robert Culberson of New Brunswick at 2.07 tonnes to the acre. In the percentage of potential yield competition, Jewell finished with 44 per cent of 5.24 tonnes to the acre while Theriault had 48 per cent of 5.2 tonnes to the acre.
