On May 8, Islanders will take to roadsides across PEI to pick up litter for the 49th year of the PEI Women’s Institute Roadside Cleanup. Also included is a cash prize contest.
Participants must adhere to Chief Public Health Office guidelines. Other recommended safety measures include wearing bright colors, proper footwear, and gloves.
WI's yellow clean up bags will be available from select Access PEI sites, IWMC locations, Kool Breeze Farms in Summerside, and Anne of Green Gable Chocolates. WI bags from previous years and clear plastic bags from home can be used.
As a special thank you, PEIWI and partners encourage participation with a contest for the opportunity to win one of twelve cash prizes of $100 each. To enter the contest, simply send your contact info and a photo showing cleanup efforts to wicontests@gmail.com. Deadline for entries is May 28.
The Department of Transportation & Infrastructure will pick up the bags of collected litter starting May 10. The PEIWI board and members thank you for your support on Saturday May 8.
