Even though he stayed close to his mother, Jamieson seemed to know his owners were bragging about him.
Several times as I was talking to Mike and Evelyn Lafortune, Jamieson looked our way when his name was mentioned. The North Milton herd of the Dexter Cattle Company is the largest in the country for the breed and Jamieson is their first animal in the Woodmagic line.
"We are pretty proud of him and he is extra special," Mike said in describing the black calf that was born this spring.
Originating in Ireland in the late 1800's, the breed has been in North America since the 1920's. Despite its long history, Dexter cattle have never really taken off on this side of the Atlantic Ocean despite being what Mike calls the "perfect cow. "
Mike has his own theory as to why, saying "people think bigger is better in cattle. I couldn't disagree more." Nicknamed the "poor man's cow" in Ireland because they deliver both meat and milk, they are the smallest pure breed in the world. Dexters have an average weight of 300– 350 kilograms and average 92cm – 107cm tall.
Using semen the Lafortunes obtained from a breeder in England, Jamieson's mother, Neila, was artificially inseminated, bringing the Woodmagic line to the herd of 125 for the first time. Evelyn explained "it is a very old line", adding that as far as they are aware Jamieson is the first to be born in Canada.
Unlike many breeds of cattle where human intervention is often needed to ensure a successful birth, Mike said a Dexter doesn't need any help. The Lafortunes keep all of their cattle outside all year round, moving them from pasture to pasture on three properties they own. In the winter, they stock shelters with the hay bales for feed.
Immediately after a calf is born, Mike explained the mother will lick the calf clean so there is no smell to attract predators, move the calf outside of the main pasture to protect it from being trampled by the herd and hide it in the long grass for protection.
"Most times we know a calf has been born but we can't see it," Mike said. "However, when the calf makes a sound to let the mother know it is hungry, she goes right to it. It is amazing."
In addition to being low maintenance, Mike said Dexters are extremely friendly. They pay little attention to humans, even if they are close by, and don't mind being petted even by strangers. As Mike and I chatted, several times one of the animals bumped against me expecting a pat each time.
"That's Henrietta, she's our greeter," Mike joked. "She says hello to anybody that comes on the farm."
