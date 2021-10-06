The Maritime Angus Association recently announced Albert and John Ready of Covehead are this year’s recipients of the Maritime Angus Commercial Breeders award.
The award recognizes a farm committed to sustainability and incorporates angus influenced cattle in their herd. John and Albert have farmed together for over 33 years. While each family has its own land base and cattle, they share equipment and work together at planting and harvesting.
They own 80 Angus influenced cows and they are quick to point out that there are a number of purebred Angus cows in the herd. They feel that the Angus influence has led to success in the grading of their finished cattle and the maternal traits they see in their cows.
Their cows are outside for the majority of the year taking cover in a pole barn or in the woodlot when the weather is severe. The cows bale graze for the majority of the late fall and into the winter, their feed is supplemented with haylage and corn silage. The Ready’s are able to share bulls since Albert prefers to calf out in January-February and John favours May-June calves.
They feed-out their calves and finish them on corn silage, grain, haylage and, when available, cull potatoes. They grow almost all their own feedstuff. Their finished animals are produced under the protocols of the Certified Island Beef program and are processed at Atlantic Beef Products in Albany.
Albert and John have participated in training offered by the PEI Cattle Producers including Enhanced Environment Farm Plans, Certified Humane Handling and the Verified Beef Plus Program.
Albert Ready and his family live on a heritage farm. The land is where Albert and his brother John’s ancestors settled when they arrived on the Island in 1823. The pride that the Ready’s have in their heritage as farmers and owners of the almost 200-year-old farm is evident when speaking of their families, land and cattle.
Family is very important to both farmers. Albert’s wife Margaret is responsible for the farm management records and provides an extra hand when required. Their son Alec recently graduated top of his class at the Dalhousie Agriculture Campus. He is interested in applying his scientific training in agriculture to the farm. His parents welcome his interest and enthusiasm. Alec’s plan is to eventually farm - possibly with John’s son, Owen. Clara, their daughter, works off the farm but is eager to assist when help is required. John works as an electrical contractor. He and his wife Monica live nearby with their sons Tim and Owen, and daughter Amy. Owen has a keen interest in the cattle and sheep sectors, and is responsible for much of the daily operations on the farm.
The Ready farm has evolved and thrived over the past 200 years. With the next generation sharing the love of cattle and land they are ready to enter their third century of farming on PEI.
