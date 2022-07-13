John Griffin (left) is congratulated on becoming the new president of the World Potato Congress by outgoing president Romain Cools at the recent 11th annual congress in Dublin, Ireland. Looking on is Peter VanderZaag, who assumes Griffin's former post as vice president.
The president and general manager of W.P. Griffin Inc. is the new president of the World Potato Congress.
John Griffin, who had previously been vice president and has been on the board of directors since 2007, took over the post from Romain Cools of Belgium. Cools, who has been a director for 16 years and held the president's post since 2019, stepped down following the 11th congress held earlier this year in Dublin, Ireland.
" John brings with him a vast knowledge of the potato industry as President of WP Griffin Inc., a family owned grower, packer and shipper of potatoes," Cools said of his successor. "WP Griffin Inc. packages many different types of potatoes in various sizes and most recently launched microwaveable mini potatoes with various spices. “
A graduate of Saint Mary's University with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Business Administration and Data Processing in 1987, Griffin was named one of the top 50 CEO's in Atlantic Canada by Atlantic Business magazine on a number of occasions. He was also named innovator of the year by the same magazine in 2016.
Griffin has also served on the National Farm Products Council and has been a director of both the PEI Federation of Agriculture and the PEI Grain Elevator Corporation. He has also been involved with a number of organization in the west prince area.
Peter VanderZaag will be stepping into his former job as vice-president. VanderZaag is president and a partner in Sunrise Potato with his daughter Ruth and son-in-law Nick. He also serves as visiting professor at the Yunnan Normal University in Kunming, China.
“Peter has worked in over 60 countries around the world with the International Potato Centre (CIP) where he developed potato programs, and to improve crop management and potato production," Cools noted. is knowledge of the potato crop is recognized worldwide.”
WPC Inc. is a non-profit organization established to bring together global potato industry leaders at our triennial congresses with the objective of creating networking, increased trade and business development opportunities. It is headquartered in Charlottetown and Brian Douglas, a former deputy minister of agriculture, is the general manager.
Planning is now under way for the 12th World Potato Congress is being held from June 23-26, 2024 in Adelaide, Australia.
