The Prince Edward Island Potato Board has a new executive as a result of its November 17th Board of Directors meeting.
John Visser is the new chair. The Victoria producer was elected by his fellow directors following the board's recent annual meeting. He replaces Wayne Townshend, who has held the post for the last two years. Visser has been on the Potato Board for three years serving as a tablestock director. He and his family own and operate Victoria Potato Farm Inc. John represents the Central District, he served as Vice-Chair in 2020-2021.
The new Vice Chairman of the Board is Billy Cameron of Hampton. Billy and his family own and operate Cameron Farms, he represents the seed sector. Chad Robertson of Kingsboro is the new Secretary-Treasurer. Chad farms with Marvyn’s Gardens Inc., he represents the tablestock sector.
The Board is also pleased to welcome new Director, Guy Cudmore of Preston Cudmore and Sons Inc., representing the seed sector for the Eastern District. The remaining directors are; Mark MacMillan, processing, Eastern; Mary Gillis, seed, Western; Jason Hayden, tablestock, Eastern; Becky Townshend, processing, at large; Donald Stavert, seed, Central; Craig Wallace, processing , Western; John Griffin, tablestock, Western; Rob Green, processing, Central
The Board also recognized the efforts of retiring Board member and former chairman Wayne Townsend, for his service over the past few years.
Directors are elected to represent three districts across the province and three at large positions. Each district and the at large positions are represented by a seed grower, a tablestock grower and a processing grower. Directors serve three year terms and are eligible for re-election to serve a second three year term. The directors serving on the PEI Potato Board are all from family farms with a heritage of growing potatoes and other crops for many years.
