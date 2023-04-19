The long-time chair of United Potato Growers of Canada has stepped down from the post.
Ray Keenan, who operates Rollo Bay Holdings with his brother, Alvin, will remain on the board as past chair. He was succeeded by Wayne Rempel of Manitoba , who moves up from secretary.
“I wish to thank the Provincial and fellow organizations that supported us, along with our sponsors, to bring the United Potato Growers of Canada to what it has become today," Keenan said in a statement following the organization's annual meeting. "I step down as Chairman when the organization is in good shape with a great board of directors that has worked well with our previous GM Kevin MacIsaac, and now Victoria Stamper, who have both worked hard to bring UPGC to what it is today.”
He explained the idea of a grower organization was conceived when Albert Wada, a grower in Idaho, identified a need for a more data driven organization to be created so that growers could make decisions on planting based on supply and demand rather than less accurate information. That eventually led to the formation of United Potato Growers of America and its sister organziation on this side of the border.
Keenan said the two organizations sit down on a weekly basis to discuss supply and demand, along with crop reports from different areas so growers can better meet the needs of our consumers and customers."
He paid tribute to Ivan Noonan, who was general manager of the of the PEI Potato Board when Wada began his work in the United States. Keenan said the general manager and his staff collaborated with Gary Sloik, General Manager of Keystone Growers of Manitoba and industry leaders in other provinces, who realized the value in these two organizations that have worked well together and who represent growers from both sides of the border in showing trends and developments. United Potato Growers of Canada, which was formed a year after its American cousin, now represents 98 percent of the Canadian potato industry.
"Potatoes are a weather crop which brings inherent risk, and with today’s high cost of production it is imperative that supply and demand be matched as best as it can with up to date information on a timely basis.” the outgoing chair said.
“In closing, I welcome Wayne Rempel, who will be a wonderful chairman who shares the same
values in being inclusive and co-operative with all. These principles have been proven time
and again in making this the successful industry that it has become.” Ray stated.
Gord Medynski, Director of Sales, Purchasing & Business Development of Dolbec Potatoes in Quebec is the new Vice Chair, taking over for Denis Bissonnette who stepped down from his position this year. Medynski has served as Director of UPGC for several years. Matt Hemphill, Executive Director of Potatoes New Brunswick has been elected as the new Treasurer, taking over from Brenda Simmons, who is the assistant general manager of the PEI Potato Board.
Greg Donald, General Manager of the Island board, is the new secretary.
“I am honoured to be able to serve as chair of United Potato Growers of Canada. I have been
involved with UPGC since its inception and have seen the benefits to all potato growers in
Canada.” Rempel said after the election. “I believe that knowledge is power and when we
provide knowledge of the potato market directly to potato growers, they will be equipped to
make better decisions that will positively affect their profits and viability.”
Rempel is the CEO and President of Kroeker Farms, based in Manitoba and has worked at
Kroeker Farms since 1988. He became the company’s first non-family CEO in June of 2002.
Wayne is committed to industry involvement; currently he is a director on the Peak of the
Market Board and is an active member of other committees including within the Fruit and Vegetable Growers of Canada and the Canadian Potato Council.
