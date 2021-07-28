-- The Land Protection Act should renamed "so that it accurately reflects its stated purpose: to regulate property rights and land ownership. The Advisory Committee proposes the Land Ownership Act
-- The current aggregate land holding limits of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres for corporations be maintained. They also recommend a review of the limits every five years starting in 2026.
-- That the provincial government amend the Lands Protection Act to define and/or revise the definition of the terms “control”, “share”, and “hold” within the Act to support monitoring, enforcement, and transparency regarding aggregate land holding limits.
-- That the provincial government amend the Lands Protection Act to strengthen the definition of the term “principal residence” to establish clear criteria for determining if an individual making an application is an Island resident
--The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission’s be given the regulatory authority to conduct investigations and random audits of land applications and transactions. Random audits would take place annually, and the results would be reported to Executive Council.
-- That the provincial government re-integrate the Municipal Affairs Division of the Department of Fisheries and Communities and the land use planning functions of the Department of Agriculture and Land so that government staff responsible for land use planning and associated functions are under the same Department, Deputy Minister, and Minister
-- Based on Mi’kmaq constitutionally-protected rights and their deep interest in land sustainability, it is recommended that the Mi’kmaq be offered a substantive role in the development and shaping of land policies and land management on Prince Edward Island
-- That the provincial government review and enhance soil health programs and initiatives such as the Alternate Land Use Service Program and the recently announced provincial Soil First Farming Initiative
