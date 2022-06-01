The Kings District RCMP is investigating the theft of a hive with an bee hive with an active colony inside on the Pleasant Valley Road in Iris. On May 16, 2022, the owner of the beehives reported to police that portions of a hive with an active colony inside had been removed. Several pieces of the hive were left behind at the scene, including the top cover. The theft is believed to have occurred between May 11 and May 16.
The theft of a bee colony in eastern PEI is "disappointing" especially given the fact efforts are being made by the beekeeping industry and the province to increase the number of hives on the Island, says the executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture.
"Bees play a critical role in our industry in terms of pollinating blueberries and other crops." Donald Killorn said.
Kings District RCMP is investigating after a beehive and colony of bees was stolen from a property in Iris. The beehive was one of many at a property on Pleasant Valley Road. On May 16, the owner of the beehives reported to police that portions of a hive with an active colony inside had been removed. Several pieces of the hive were left behind at the scene, including the top cover. The theft is believed to have occurred between May 11 and May 16.
"Given the location, a vehicle would have been needed to remove the hive," says Sgt. Leanne Butler of the Kings District RCMP. "The hive may just look like a weathered wooden box. We have reason to believe whoever was involved in removing the hive was not experienced in dealing with bees – it is very possible they were stung quite badly when the hive was moved."
Killorn said it is always unsettling when any producer, no matter the commodity, is subject to an act of vandalism. He added "I certainly hope they are able to catch those responsible and I can't really comment any further because it is a matter for the police."
The province has an ongoing program designed to increase the number of Island honey bees available for pollination. It covers expenses for such items as the purchase of domestic and/or international queens for expansion or replacement and the raising of domestic queens for expansion or replacement.
There is also funding available for the purchase of in-province or split hives. The practice of splitting hives is designed to help maintain the size of an apiary and as a way to replace bees lost over the winter months. The program helps with recuperation for the first 30% of overwinter loss. A similar program is also available for purchasing out-of-province colonies.
Anyone with information about the theft, or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area of Pleasant Valley Road, in Iris, between May 11 and May 16, is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP at 902-838-9300. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
