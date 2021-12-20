While Premier Dennis King welcomes the announcement of a $28 million support package from Ottawa for Island potato producers he said the focus must continue to be on convincing the United States Island potatoes are safe.
“I want to thank Minister Bibeau and our PEI Members of Parliament for their announcement this morning offering initial support for Prince Edward Island’s agriculture industry," the premier said in a statement. "These supports will be critical in diverting world-class potatoes to food banks, food aid groups, and those who can use them instead of destroying these perfectly good, nutritious potatoes. These types of creative solutions are exactly what we need to do in the interim to move our excess potatoes until the U.S. market is reopened."
Premier King said he is awaiting further details on how the money will be administered but said he is "reassured to hear from Minister Bibeau that this is a top priority for her government and all levels of the federal government from Prime Minister Trudeau down are doing everything they can to reassure their American counterparts that our potatoes are safe to be shipped across the American border and around the world.
King went on to say "This is a complex issue that needs to be resolved as soon as possible. We need to immediately focus on ensuring CFIA collects the necessary soil samples and they are processed without further delay and focus on reassuring the U.S.A. that our management plan is the gold standard for mitigating the risks that the USA has identified. Our government is committed to working with all partners to get to a resolution as quickly as possible.”
