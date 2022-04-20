Herbicide-resistant plants such as Waterhemp are coming this way, says Dr. Andrew McKenzie-Gopsill, research scientist at Agriculture Canada’s Weed Lab in Charlottetown, and although he sees weed-free fields as an unsustainable goal, there are ways to minimize the negative impacts of weeds.
McKenzie-Gopsill talked about lost yields caused by competition from weeds with a small audience at a meeting hosted by the Pisquid River Enhancement Project, in Vernon River on April 11.
He said soybeans, corn, dry beans and wheat have seen the worst infestations of glyphosate-resistant Waterhemp (Amaranthus rudis) in Ontario and Quebec. Farmers have in some cases resorted to hand weeding the tall, fast growing plants rather than “blasting” entire fields with powerful herbicides.
Waterhemp produces many small seeds, which can be transferred from field to field on equipment, or hide in the smallest pockets of soil clinging to harvested plants.
Understanding the plant’s lifecycle is essential in developing effective management strategies to limit its spread, to address the billions of dollars in lost yields it has caused outside PEI.
It’s the core principle of PEI’s Integrated Weed Management. Information and statistics collected since 1988 reveal how competition with weeds has reduced yields by as much as 30 per cent in potato fields.
He cited a long list of plants considered to be weeds, almost exclusively foreign species brought in either as imports or as concealed hitchhikers. Oriental Bittersweet, an escaped garden plant, has required manual removal from forests and trails in Georgetown. Birds likely help spread it by eating the prolific berries the strangling vine produces, McKenzie-Gopsill said.
The definition of a weed is simple, he said; any plant growing where it is not wanted can be considered a weed. Volunteers of corn, potatoes, or buckwheat, grown as a cover crop, are considered to be weeds.
Effective weed management combines several practices.
Chemistry focuses on the lifecycles of plants, on creating growing conditions favourable to chosen crops but less ideal for weeds.
The biological factor considers the inherent qualities of a plant and how those can be used to a farmer’s benefit, as in planting brown mustard to discourage wireworms, or legumes to fix nitrogen in the soil.
Frequency of crop rotation; what crops are included in the cycle; the space between rows; seeding ratios; combined as regular practices, each factor discourages weeds from competing with crops for moisture, light and nutrients.
The mechanics of weed prevention includes people, tools and machines involved in soil preparation, planting, applications of nutrients and pesticides, monitoring fields and harvesting. The movement of people and equipment between fields requires vigilant attention to cleaning protocols to reduce the risk of transferring weeds or their seeds to other fields.
“The most important thing is to know your weeds,” MacKenzie-Gopsill said. “Use the weed’s lifecycle to your advantage.
“Keep the weed guessing with a preventative approach. Rather than using one big hammer, use many little hammers.”
Knowing when a plant like Lambs Quarter will produce seed—one plant can produce 75,000 seeds—is a key part of its management. Reducing seed loads from one growing season to the next is essential.
McKenzie-Gopsill displayed research graphs illustrating the effectiveness of using the weeds’ own cycles of growth and maturation against them.
Planting cover crops of buckwheat, pearl millet and timothy can suppress weeds when rotated in. They add biomass to the soil and some, like buckwheat, appear to negatively affect weeds such as Lambs Quarter by reducing the amount of seed it can produce.
However, foreign plants used for weed suppression and soil protection also have the potential to become endemic in the wider environment. Crimson clover is one example, he said. Timothy, if not cleared at the end of the season can become a problem in itself. Buckwheat has similar tendencies.
At eight weeks, buckwheat has produced seed. McKenzie-Gopsill recommended turning the first buckwheat over and replanting it at the four-week mark.
The ability of a cover crop to regenerate and infiltrate the next crop needs to be considered.
“The next great cover crop can turn into the next great weed.”
