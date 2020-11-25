The fact that the Irvings are in the middle of the Brendel Farm sale controversy obviously adds intrigue both for politicians and the rest of us, but the important questions are: is the Lands Protection Act up to the job of preventing any person or corporation from owning too much land, and does the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC) have the authority, resources and street smarts to properly investigate what went on in this sale. A month ago I wasn’t sure. Now I’m feeling more confident about both.
In March of 2019, following a previous investigation by IRAC, the former Liberal government turned down the sale of 2,200 acres of prime farmland in the Bedeque area owned by the Gardiner family to the Irvings. However five months later the sale went through anyway somehow sidestepping IRAC, and approval by cabinet. The lawyer who put the deal together said it was a company share purchase rather than a land deal, and that a “loophole” in the act was used to avoid the need for government approval.
It was a blow to the new Dennis King government who had campaigned on strictly enforcing land laws. Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson charged IRAC with finding out what happened, and whether the sale was legal.
Minister Thompson received the report on October 16th. On the 27th he issued a statement that he had sent a letter giving “the involved parties” 120 days to divest the land, and that he’s prepared to “take further enforcement steps as may be determined necessary.” This could include a summary conviction in court, and/or a fine.
There’s been a lot of push in the legislature and the media for the full report to be released immediately, but I suspect we’ll need to be patient. Thompson calls the report “lengthy and complex”, so there must be a lot of detail about the legal maneuvering used to make the sale happen. IRAC had hired two experienced lawyers, Gordon MacKay and retired judge Gerard Mitchell, to conduct the investigation, while the Irvings retain lawyers at a handful of big PEI law firms, including Geoff Connolly of Stewart McKelvey who took the lead on putting the controversial land purchase together.
Let’s be clear, the Irvings don’t like to lose, and for whatever reason (Cavendish Farms needs the local potatoes?) some members of the family have been determined to own this land. And lawyers don’t like to lose either, so this is a legal cage match that wasn’t/isn’t going to go down easy. The length of time it took to generate the report (more than a year, but that included months when law offices and the courts were closed because of COVID-19 restrictions) is an indication that there wasn’t a lot of co-operation with the investigators.
I keep wondering if the first investigation by IRAC that led to the former Liberal government refusing the sale offers some hints of what happened here. Former Communities, Land and Environment Minister Richard Brown said at the time "We applied the rules of the Lands Protection Act. The beneficial owners are one family, basically.”
I had asked government officials back then what that meant. No one would spell it out, but I kept looking at the curious make up of the shareholders of the purchasing corporation, Haslemere: a collection of Irving companies, lawyers and family members. Obviously the legal challenge throughout this is that Irving companies (and therefore the family shareholders) had reached or were close to the 3,000 acre limit and couldn’t legally purchase the additional 2,200 acre Prince County farm.
It finally clicked: the lawyer shareholders had the majority ownership of Haslemere in order to try to satisfy the requirements of the law. Now you’re getting closer I was told. In the end government officials obviously decided the lawyers had no intention of farming, or real control of Haslemere, so as Brown said “The beneficial owners are one family, basically.”
It would be Irving companies that would farm the land and benefit from the potatoes grown, so the purchase was refused. Could we be seeing the same legal strategy at play here, non-Irving family shareholders with the majority of the shares in Red Fox Acres, the current owner of Brendel Farms?
There are important differences from the first purchase. Scott MacKenzie, the Chair of IRAC, told a legislative committee over a year ago that amendments to the Corporate Registry no longer requiring public disclosure of shareholders made it more difficult for IRAC to know who owned Red Fox Acres. More importantly, the only visible name in the current registry is Rebecca Irving as a director of Red Fox. She was born and lives on PEI, and PEI citizens purchasing land do not have to make an application to IRAC to buy land in the same way that corporations must. Is this the “loophole” Geoffrey Connolly referred to when he was describing how the second Brendel sale went ahead without cabinet knowledge or approval?
Now IRAC has had the opportunity to investigate and report to Minister Thompson who wrote “there are reasonable and probable grounds that two individuals and the corporation involved contravened the Lands Protection Act by having aggregate land holdings in excess of the prescribed limits during the time period reviewed by IRAC.”
I imagine the Irving’s lawyers will fight disclosure of IRAC’s report with the same determination they used to defend the purchase, so nothing will happen quickly. And it will take up to four months to know if the sale will be voluntarily reversed or require further action by the Minister.
The original owners of Brendel farms, the Gardiner family, deserve fair market value no matter how this plays out. The NFU’s suggestion that Brendel could be the first purchase by a publicly controlled “farmland bank” is definitely worth considering. It would certainly make a statement that it’s no longer business as usual.
