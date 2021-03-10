While COVID-19 continues to have an impact on the Island's number one industry, center stage in the minds of many is now occupied by two issues that long predate the pandemic-- land and water.
Specifically, the still secret IRAC report on the Red Fox Acres land transaction and the intent of the government to finally proclaim the Water Act, along with the approval of five high capacity tests wells under a project spearheaded by the Canadian Rivers Institute.
It is hard to disagree with Robert Godfrey's observation the Brendel-Red Fox sale is a shining example of how land transactions should not be done. The trail is long and convoluted and familiar to most people so I won't trace it back here. The latest development is the Standing Committee on Health and Social Development is not content to wait until the report goes through the Freedom of Information route. They have taken the rare step of issuing a subpoena ordering Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson to produce the report as this issue went to press. Thompson said that was no problem, vowing to hand deliver the document.
The committee will not be able to make it public either but they can make recommendations based on its findings. All this does is expand the circle of people "in the know" and keeps information that should be public in the dark. The minister is still vowing Islanders will see the report "in whole" but that is far from a safe bet.
The Water Act announcement is garnering the predictable reaction from all sides. About the only thing both sides agree on is the test wells could be the first step in ending the ban on supplemental irrigation wells for agriculture. The federation, which has long backed the pilot study, is hoping it will produce the data needed to allow irrigation wells to be an option in dry summers if producers want to use it and the science in their area allows. The National Farmers Union, which is part of the Coalition to Protect PEI Groundwater, is opposed to the study and any lifting of the ban.
About the only other thing everybody can agree on is that prolonged periods of summer drought have become, if not the norm, than a very frequent occurrence. Irrigation is not the only solution. Efforts to improve soil health and develop more drought resistant crops also have to be part of the equation.
On another front, congratulations to potato farmers John Phillips and Terry Curley, as well as organic producer Matt Hughes, who were named to the inaugural Top 50 in Canadian Agriculture campaign, organized by the Canadian Western Agribition. Phillips was honoured in the "mentors" category, Hughes was named as an "innovator" while Curley was honoured as a "deal maker." All three honours are well deserved and show once again that PEI doesn't have to take a back seat to anybody when it comes to the quality and ingenuity of those involved in our industry.
