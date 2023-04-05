doug campbell
The Coalition for the Protection of PEI Lands is asking the next provincial government to call a public inquiry into what it calls possible contraventions of the Lands Protection Act.

The move follows a public meeting held by the coalition in mid-March entitled "Is Kings County Up for Sale?" The meeting attracted over 400 people. Doug Campbell, who is the district director of the National Farmers Union, claimed during the meeting Buddhist-connected groups and individuals owned 15,500 acres although he failed to provide any proof of that contention.

