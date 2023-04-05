The Coalition for the Protection of PEI Lands is asking the next provincial government to call a public inquiry into what it calls possible contraventions of the Lands Protection Act.
The move follows a public meeting held by the coalition in mid-March entitled "Is Kings County Up for Sale?" The meeting attracted over 400 people. Doug Campbell, who is the district director of the National Farmers Union, claimed during the meeting Buddhist-connected groups and individuals owned 15,500 acres although he failed to provide any proof of that contention.
The meeting passed a motion calling for an investigation into land transactions in the eastern part of the province by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC). However, by the end of the month, the coalition had abandoned that request in favour of an Island-wide investigation under the Public Inquiries Act.
A news release from the group indicates they are backing the call for a wider inquiry because there is no requirement for cabinet to abide by the findings and recommendations of the commission. The coalition is also concerned there is no requirement for IRAC to share its findings with the public.
"A public inquiry by nature has far more reaching powers of subpoena and the ability to call witnesses, documents and financial accounts," the group notes.
The group wants the inquiry to examine whether the Lands Protection Act has been contravened by "Island, national, and transnational corporations, and their beneficial owners and affiliates from 2013-2023." They also want a moratorium on all land transactions until the inquiry has completed its work.
"The Coalition for the Protection of PEI Lands and its membership has been raising the alarm for years about what is happening in the province regarding our land," the group notes. "Numerous governments appear to have thwarted the spirit and intent of the Act."
