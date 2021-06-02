The Land Matters Advisory Committee now garnering public input for a revised Lands Protection Act has been granted access to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission report on the Brendel land sale with the provision it keep the findings confidential.
Opposition Agriculture and Land Critic Michele Beaton submitted a written question to Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson on the issue during the spring legislature sitting. The report, currently being reviewed by the office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner at the request of one of the third parties named in the document, was subpoenaed by the Standing Committee on Health and Social Development but the committee was prohibited from making the document public.
After Thompson received the report last October into a series of paper transactions that left Red Fox Acres Limited (with Rebecca Irving as its lone shareholder) in possession of 2,200 acres of land in the Bedeque area formerly owned by the Gardiner family, he said there were reasonable and probable grounds three individuals and Red Fox Acres were over the ownership limit of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres for corporations allowed in the Lands Protection Act. He ordered a land divestiture but Red Fox and Rebecca Irving have asked for a judicial review.
In his answer to Beaton's question, Thompson said a copy of the IRAC report was sent to the committee co-chaired by producer Lori Robinson and retired ADL CEO Jim Bradley on March 30. He said the committee was instructed to treat the documents "on a strictly confidential basis for the purpose of carrying out committee business."
The opposition MLA also wanted to know the projected completion date for the five phases called for in the project plan tabled in the legislature back in July of 2020. Thompson said the completion dates for each phase have not yet been determined.
"it is anticipated that the Land Matters Advisory Committee will provide the department with a final report detailing recommendations for land legislation this spring," Thompson said in his response. "It was announced in the 2021 Throne Speech that amendments to both the Planning Act and the Lands Protection Act are expected to be tabled in the fall 2021 sitting."
The minister said the total budget for the Land Matters Project is $150,000 for research, consultation and legislative drafting.
