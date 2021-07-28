The Land Matters Advisory Committee has made some solid recommendations and I couldn't agree more with their contention that the time for action is now.
The committee suggests the name of the 1982 Lands Protection Act should be changed to the Land Ownership Act to more better reflect the act's goal of regulating property rights and land ownership. However a name change in itself will accomplish little--it must be accompanied by the will to act.
That makes the recommendation to give the Island regulatory and Appeals Commission broader powers, including the authority to conduct investigations and random audits of land applications and transactions, welcome news. The commission has often been a paper tiger in the past and strengthening that role to allow them to become proactive is a step in the right direction.
The committee suggests the current aggregate land holding limits of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres for corporations be maintained but recommends five year reviews. While some may see this as the first step in eventually increasing the limits (and I am not discounting that possibility), conditions do change.
There is also the need to better define terms like “control”, “share”, “hold” and principal residence to ensure more transparency. Having all land functions under one department also makes sense.
During an appearance before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability just before the report was released, Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson indicated it was still his intention to proceed with amendments to the Lands Protection Act and the Planning Act during the fall legislature session. He must be held to that promise. This issue has been studied to death and Islanders have a right to now see some action to back up the rhetoric.
On another front, it is a treat to see lush green fields while driving across the province this summer. It is such a contrast to what was becoming the norm over the past several summers, namely brown, burned out crops and fields of flying dust on a windy day.
While there is still a long time until harvest and some sunshine also needs to come into the equation, it is shaping up to be a banner year for a number of commodities. With the challenges growers have faced from both mother nature and the pandemic over the last two years, it is indeed welcome news and hopefully the trend continues.
Even though the pandemic now seems to be subsiding (although the rise of the Delta variant in other parts of the country and around the world shows we are not out of the woods yet), the fact many of the fairs and festivals across the province are having scaled down versions that oftendon't include livestock shows reminds us we are not quite back to "normal yet.
In that context, the cancellation of the Royal Winter Fair is not really a surprise. We are not at the level where events that attract hundreds of thousands of people can be staged safely. It is understandable exhibitors like Trevor MacDonald are disappointed to be staying home a second year, but hopefully the Royal (as well as all the livestock shows provincially and regionally) will be back bigger and better in 2022.
