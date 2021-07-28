"Islanders are increasingly alarmed by the loss of resource land and the public is demanding that something be done before it is too late", members of the Land Matters Advisory Committee said in their final report tabled in mid-July.
"There is a high cost to the status quo. The time for study, consultation and discussion has passed," notes a message from the 13 member committee chaired by producer Lori Robinson and retired ADL president James Bradley. "We only burden the next generation if we fail to act now. As an Island community, we must address the issues of land ownership and land use planning. We must put in place the proper legislation and policies needed to safeguard our Island lands and the unique character of PEI."
The committee suggests the name of the landmark legislation, first passed in 1982, should be changed to more accurately reflect its purpose, namely regulating property rights and land ownership. They suggest the Land Ownership Act.
"The Committee believes that the current name of the Lands Protection Act has contributed to a lack of clarity regarding which aspects of land protection the Act does (and does not) address," the report notes. "By renaming the Act to more accurately reflect its stated purpose, the general public and decision-makers alike will be better able to determine which legislation addresses which aspect of land protection."
The final report recommends the land holding limits of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres for corporations that have been in place since the act was passed, be retained. However, they recommend the limits be reviewed every five years beginning in 2026 through an "an open, evidence based process involving the public, stakeholders (agricultural and non-agricultural), and subject matter experts (farmers, agrologists, economists, planners, etc.)"
Committee members called for clearer definition of the terms “control”, “share”, and “hold” within the Act to support monitoring, enforcement, and transparency regarding aggregate land holding limits.
"It has become clear to the Committee that amendments to the Lands Protection Act are required to support enhanced enforcement of the Act," the report indicates. "Ensuring that there is clarity when making determinations regarding ownership of corporate land holdings is one measure that can be taken."
While “share” and “hold” are both terms that are currently defined in the Act, “control” is not. The Committee has heard that there may be instances where an individual or individuals “control” a corporation, and may reap all the financial benefits as a result of this control, but do not own or “hold” any “shares” as defined in the Act. The report argues "Making these terms consistent and removing this ambiguity will improve the interpretation of what constitutes ownership in a corporation. This would have implications for the calculation of the aggregate land holdings of both individuals and corporations, and would support enforcement of the Act."
The same rationale is put forward for a definition of the term "principal residence." The report argues " A strengthened definition of the term “principal residence” may assist in removing uncertainty with respect to what this definition was originally intended to accomplish – determining if the owner resides in the province.
Committee members also call for an expanded role for the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission including broader investigative powers and the ability to conduct random audits. The report argues the audits would "promote accountability and enforcement. The Committee recommends that random audits of land applications and transfers take place annually, and that the results of these audits be reported to cabinet."
The committee was also charged with making recommendations to update the Planning Act and the report suggests the adoption of a province-wide land use planning framework, prioritizing resource land and coastal land.
"Views towards regulating land use appear to be changing from opposition to support," the committee members note. "Key agriculture stakeholder groups are now supporting land use planning in the face of ribbon development, inappropriate subdivisions, and the loss of agricultural land. The PEI Federation of Agriculture, the PEI Potato Board, the Dairy Farmers of PEI, the PEI Institute of Agrologists, and the PEI Association of Woodlot Owners all expressed to the Committee their support for land use planning and zoning as preferential to a land bank."
The committee said two bills amending the Planning Act that have been passed, but have not yet been proclaimed, should come into effect immediately. They also suggest a full review of the act, including a statement of provincial interests and the development of a land use policy.
Until that review is completed, they are suggesting interim regulations be put in place province-wide regulating subdivisions and development in areas without an official plan. The report notes that would also address the issue of Special Planning Areas (SPA)that have enhanced regulations when it comes to development.
"Land within a SPA is perceived to be valued at a lower level than land outside SPAs, where there are less restrictive regulations," the report notes. " While many see this as unfair, the real issue is the lack of regulation on unincorporated land outside of SPAs. It is the lack of land use planning that creates this disparity. Interim regulations will provide strengthened regulations in unincorporated land outside of SPAs"
The committee recommends the province engage a team of Registered Professional Planners in the development, implementation, and administration of a province-wide land use planning framework. They also suggest the provincial government re-integrate the Municipal Affairs Division of the Department of Fisheries and Communities and the land use planning functions of the Department of Agriculture and Land so that government staff responsible for land use planning and associated functions are under the same Department, Deputy Minister, and Minister.
The advisory panel also argues for the creation of a inter-departmental committee on land issues rather than establish a new entity to deal with land and planning issues. The report notes "Due to the interconnected nature of land administration, the provincial government should focus on fixing inter-departmental communication and collaboration instead of establishing a new agency. This will require an inter-departmental committee to facilitate collaboration, support evidence-based decision making, and ensure continuity."
The report also recommends Mi’kmaq be offered a substantive role in the development and shaping of land policies and land management on Prince Edward Island." The Committee notes that the Mi’kmaq of Epekwitk have a unique perspective to share with regards to land sustainability (“netukulimk”). The Committee also notes that the Mi’kmaq of Epekwitk have constitutionally recognized and affirmed Aboriginal Rights and Treaty Rights, and that these rights are being addressed in-part through the negotiation process established by the 2019 Framework Agreement.
Finally, the committee recommends the provincial government review and enhance soil health programs and initiatives such as the Alternate Land Use Service Program and the recently announced provincial Soil First Farming Initiative.
"While soil health is not directly addressed in the Lands Protection Act or the Planning Act, the Committee notes that land ownership and land use have important implications for soil health," the report concludes. "For example, land legislation and policy can ensure that resource land is preserved and kept in use for agriculture or forestry."
“The Land Matters Advisory Committee has been working hard over the past nine months by listening to Islanders and creating this report on how to best deal with and protect our Island’s most precious resource - the land,” said Minister of Agriculture and Land Bloyce Thompson. “Our team is already taking steps to review the report and finalize a plan that includes timelines for implementing the recommendations.”
Completing the report marks the transition into phase three of government’s Land Matters Project Plan. Next steps include more public engagement and developing a legislative work plan.
“I want to thank every member of the committee for their time and hard work in creating this report. Their knowledge, expertise and dedication has helped develop an important report that will help guide positive change related to land in our province to benefit all Islanders today and in the future,” said Thompson.
