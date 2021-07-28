There were high expectations with the creation of Land Matters PEI a year ago.
It came on the heels of the controversial Brendel land purchase by the Irvings, and the deliberate snubbing of rulings by IRAC, the former Liberal government, and now the current Minister of Agriculture and Land Bloyce Thompson to reverse the sale. While the courts are still waiting to hear a challenge of the government’s position, Minister Thompson used the controversy to start public discussions on what he called the Lands Protection Act 2.0., a once in a generation chance to restate the values and means of one of PEI’s most important pieces of legislation.
The final report of the Land Matters Advisory Committee is a solid piece of work with very badly needed recommendations, and with the words “now is the time for action” right at the end. It may be the old news reporter’s itch in me but somehow the report still felt less urgent than I was expecting.
I don’t blame the committee for this. The judicial review the Irvings have demanded may well conclude that IRAC and the Minister have the authority and tools needed to investigate and pass judgment on controversial land sales. In fact, there’s no mention of Brendel or the Irvings in the final report and, despite several presentations that warned of legal loopholes that needed to be fixed, the Committee offered a very passive recommendation: “However, if this authority (for enforcement) needs to be strengthened, then the Committee recommends that this step be taken.”
The report does speak more confidently and forcefully about two other issues. The first has been badly needed for decades: separating land ownership from land use. It sounds obvious but for years many including me have lumped the two together when speaking about the Lands Protection Act. The Committee recommends that the LPA be renamed the Land Ownership Act,
and to leave the current ownership limits (1,000 acres for individuals, and 3,000 for corporations with environmentally sensitive land not included, and thank you for sticking with the imperial acres rather than the metric hectares- 1214.08336 hectares for corporations…. anyone??). The Committee acknowledges that this does put some farmers at a competitive disadvantage to their counterparts elsewhere in North America and suggests the limits be reviewed every five years.
The real substance in the report is the discussion and recommendations for the Planning Act. The Committee uses a very broad definition of what planning is from the Registered Planners Act: “the process of organizing, managing, allocating and using land, resources, facilities and services to support the social and economic efficiency, health and well-being of communities and regions and the maintenance, improvement and protection of the developed and the natural environment.”
Despite all of these positive attributes, I suspect making and implementing the recommended changes to the Planning Act will be very difficult since 90% of PEI has no land use plan beside broad provincial guidelines. This obviously includes huge sections of rural PEI dominated by farmers. Farmland represents the financial backstop for so many rural Islanders: it is the asset that secures loans, offers the possibility of a comfortable retirement, and in the most difficult of circumstances can dig a farm family out of crippling debt.
Farmers won’t welcome any policy that limits the potential value of farmland. Some cottages along the shore, a small housing development, these have traditionally been seen as ways to maximize farmland value, but go against the Committee’s recommendation that a province-wide land use strategy, including zoning, be used to prevent speculation and unregulated development.
It’s not just farmers. I’ve sat in on meetings with community development boards and heard people say that the lack of a land use plan in their area is a good thing, that it creates opportunity and prevents bureaucrats from Charlottetown deciding what’s allowed. Done properly, creating a development/land use plan for a community can be very constructive and positive, but some long standing attitudes will have to be changed so expect a lot of heavy lifting and arm twisting along the way.
I was disappointed that the committee leaned on organizations representing established farmers to make the case that a Farmland Bank is not needed. I wasn’t sure if they were concerned they couldn’t compete with government for farmland, or that a government agency might not pay top dollar. Either way it’s new farmers, and the opportunity to create a next generation of small and medium sized farms, to see whether they can compete in supplying local and regional markets, that’s being lost.
And of course land use considerations must include the health of soils. “Soil health is a precondition for the economic, environmental, and social wellbeing of PEI” says the report. Well put. The committee recommends expanding ALUS and the new Soil First Farming program, ensuring that whatever government support there is goes to encourage best possible management of the land.
The committee also wants to see an important role for PEI’s aboriginal community and the values they’ve traditionally held on land sustainability (“netukulimk”) in developing new policies. This is also important and worthwhile.
Changing the name of the Lands Protection Act will be a good start. I suspect the rest will be much harder.
