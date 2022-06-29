While potato holdings remained high in the eastern provinces in early June, the general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada said late planting and delayed growth in some provinces may give more time to deplete these stocks.
The total for all sectors on June 1 was 20,082,000 compared to the three year average of 17,098,000. Victoria Stamper noted "the additional three million hundredweight is doable given good demand and both fryers and fresh packers are currently making arrangements to deliver later into the season."
PEI had holdings of 7,665,000 at the start of June, which was 64 per cent over the three year average of 4,665,000 cwt. New Brunswick was 22 per cent over the three year average at 2,606,000 cwt while Quebec and Ontario were 97 and 72 per cent respectively over the three year average to stand at 2,926,000 and 1,322,000.
Manitoba was down 14 per cent over the three year total of 3,809,000 to sit at 3,280,000 cwt while Alberta was down 46 per cent with 2,256,000 cwt in storage. British Columbia was at 27,000 hundredweight in storage-- a 72 per cent drop from the average of 95,000.
"Processing stocks on June 1 were pretty much right on the three year average but geographically a big part of the supply is in eastern Canada," the general manager said. "Remaining potatoes in refrigerated buildings will shift old crop much later and away from out of field deliveries for new crop./"
Stamper said fryers are determined to use what raw potatoes are available and chippers seem more confident they will use much of the remaining supply. Some plants in western Canada will take some additional down time to wait for new crop.
Processing holdings in PEI were 46 per cent above the three year average of 3,820,000 cwt to stand at 5,568, 000 while New Brunswick was down 34 per cent at 1,166,000 cwt. Quebec had1,647,000 hundredweight on hand as of June 1, which was a 125 per cent increase over the three year average.
Ontario was up 75 per cent to stand at 1,156,000 in storage bins. The Manitoba total of 2,891,000 was down 19 per cent from the three year average while Alberta was down 46 per cent with 2,160,000 cwt in storage.
Turning to the fresh market, Stamper said much higher numbers in New Brunswick may be due to the fact some processing spuds switched over after contracts to ship out west were stopped. New Brunswick had 1,131,000 cwt in storage on June 1 compared to the average of 296,000.
PEI stood at 2,014,000 hundredweight-- a 107 per cent hike over the three year average of 824,000 hundredweight. Quebec holdings were up 40 per cent over the three year total while the Ontario increase was 59 percent over the average.
Turning to the west, Manitoba had 289,000 hundredweight in storage marking a slight increase from the three year total of 244,000. The storage bins were empty for fresh spuds in Alberta compared to the average of 5,000 hundredweight while British Columbia weighed in at 22,000 compared to the average of 40,000 hundredweight.
With seed exports to all provinces blocked for PEI, Stamper said the 298 per cent increase (84,000 cwt compared to the three year average of 21,000 on June 1) was expected. She said New Brunswick's total of 309,000 cwt (a 415 per cent increase over the three year average) was high considering that planting in that province was winding down by June 1.
Quebec showed a 120 per cent increase while Ontario had no seed potatoes in storage. Manitoba had 100,000 cwt of seed potatoes in storage compared to the average of 4,000 and the general manager said that was due to the fact heavy rains and flooding had delayed planting. Both Alberta and British Columbia had reduced their holdings over the average of 44 and 91 per cent respectively.
