Skye View Farms and owners Alex and Logan Docherty, are back in court with the federal government, only this time they are launching the legal battle.
The business, along with its father-son ownership team, are seeking general and aggravated damages of $50,000, punitive and exemplary damages of $100,000 and damages under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms in amounts to be determined by the court. They are also seeking pre and post-judgment interest, cost of the action and "such other remedies that this honourable court may deem just and proper."
The suit, filed in Federal Court, names the Attorney General of Canada, Canada Revenue Agency, and Fernand Comeau, an enforcement officer employed by Environment and Climate Change Canada, as the defendants.
The lawsuit is the latest chapter in a story that began in 2016, after a storm that produced 76 millimetres of rain within a two hours period. The business and its two owners were charged under the Fisheries Act with depositing a deleterious substance in the Clyde River. On June 26 of 2019, Provincial Court Judge Nancy Orr ruled in favour of Skye View Farms and the Docherty's on a motion filed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, indicating federal fisheries officers and provincial environment officials needed a warrant when they entered potato fields owned by the company. That verdict was upheld on appeal in both the Supreme Court of PEI and the Prince Edward Island Court of Appeal.
The statement of claim filed by the business and its owners alleges Cormier asked Jeff Klassen from the Canada Revenue Agency for tax records of the company and the two individuals for 2015, 2016 and 2017 to help determine the monetary penalty that the Crown would be asking for in the event of a successful conviction. That request was granted and the statement alleges "once in possession of the Plaintiff's personal and financial taxpayer information, Comeau shared it with others involved in the investigation and prosecution."
The Docherty's are claiming the government agencies and Comeau showed negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, violation of privacy, intrusion upon seclusion, misfeasance of public office and breach of statutory duty including but the not limited to the Charter, Income Tax Act and Privacy Act.
“The CRA has a privacy statement on its website. It tells us to trust them, that they will keep our information secure, that we have a right to confidentiality," Alex Docherty said in a statement released when the court case was launched in early December. "I think that’s a lie. It turns out they handover our information to government employees from other departments when they want to know how much we get paid - and that’s just wrong.”
The statement maintains the attorney general and Comeau had a duty of care not to seize private taxpayer information without legislative authorization or to "represent or otherwise hold out to others that one has the legislative authority to release private taxpayer information when one does not." They also argue the CRA had a duty to maintain private taxpayer information confidential unless otherwise required by law and to protect taxpayer information from being released to third parties.
The statement indicates Comeau "knew or ought to have known," the cases against the plaintiffs was not a criminal proceeding and therefore did not meet the exemption provided for in the Income Tax Act for the release of taxpayer information.
The Income Tax Act mandates that all taxpayer information is to be held strictly confidential but provides for a narrow exception permitting disclosure to investigators for matters relating to a criminal proceeding. This was not a criminal proceeding, rather it involved a regulatory allegation, a point the Crown itself stressed when arguing the appeals.
"The CRA breached their duty of care to the plaintiffs by releasing their personal and financial taxpayer information to a third party without lawful authority or consent," the statement of claim maintains. "Moreover the CRA failed to warn the plaintiffs of their intention to release their confidential taxpayer records."
While the action was filed at the Federal Court in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, the Dochertys have asked for the trial to take place in Charlottetown.
