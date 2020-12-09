The extension of the moratorium on supplemental irrigation to cover uses like golf courses and car washes highlights the recommendations of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability tabled in the legislature recently by Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle.
Deep water wells to be used for agricultural purposes have been banned since 2003, although wells already being used were grandfathered in. With climate change resulting in more hot, dry summers, many groups within the industry including the PEI Federation of Agriculture, Potato Board and Cavendish Farms are calling for the moratorium to be lifted.
However, there are no restrictions on wells used for industrial sources like car washes or irrigation for golf courses. The committee is recommending that change and Deagle noted in his report "the committee has heard from different witnesses that the moratorium should not be placed solely on the agriculture sector" and they have recommended no new high capacity wells not being used for residential use until research is available to make evidence-based decisions.
Committee members are also recommending they be allowed to study any future research proposals on the impacts of high-capacity wells. Deagle noted "Your committee is aware there has been interest in research to be conducted on the impact of high-capacity wells. Your committee recommends government provide terms of reference for any proposals intended to research high-capacity wells be referred to this committee so that it can be reviewed and recommendations can be put forward."
The committee heard from The Canadian Rivers Institute (Dr. Michael van den Heuvel) , who is hoping to conduct a pilot project by drilling four high capacity wells to develop four years of baseline data. The project is supported by the PEI Federation of Agriculture and opposed by the Coalition for the Protection of PEI Water, which includes the National Farmers Union.
The committee also recommends the Water Act, which received Royal Assent in December of 2017, should be proclaimed immediately. They also want government to consider a differentiation between the assessment of high-capacity wells requiring freshwater and high-capacity wells that draw saltwater in the proposed Water Act regulations.
When there are violations, the committee recommends the time frame for becoming compliant with the act be shortened from the current five years to 24 months or on the expiry of authorization, whichever occurs first.
"As it stands now, wells deemed out of compliance have five years to comply with the water withdrawal regulations in the new proposed regulations of the Water Act," the committee chair said. "It was noted by the PEI Fishermen’s Association to the committee that while a grace period should be given, five years is too long."
Committee members also call for the Department of Agriculture and Land to work more closely with the Climate Change Secretariat to research ways farmers can be compensated for sequestering carbon as an incentive to maintain healthy soil while helping to meet carbon targets.
"Your committee heard from representatives from the Department of Agriculture and Land that
they are open to initiatives that improve efficiency, profitability and climate change," Deagle said. " The department has stated they feel the Climate Change Secretariat is best to partner with on an initiative such as this and the committee looks forward to the findings."
As well, committee members also want government to follow through on the promise made in its first Speech From the Throne to offer training sessions to MLA's on the Lands Protection Act. The idea has been promoted by the National Farmers Union and Deagle said "the committee agrees this would be a valuable course and that Members would benefit greatly from a more fulsome understanding of spirit and intent of the Act, and that any such training could also be available for other groups or organizations for their information."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.