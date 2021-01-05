The Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability will be meeting this Thursday to establish its workplace for 2021.
The meeting is slated for 10 a.m. in the Legislative Assembly Chamber of the Hon. George Coles Building. The building remains closed to the public due to COVID-19 but the meeting will be live-streamed on the Legislative Assembly's website and Facebook page.
The committee is chaired by Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle and has two representatives from each party in the legislature. Finance Minister and deputy premier Darlene Compton is the other government representative while Lynne Lund (Summerside-Wilmot) and Stephen Howard (Summerside-South Drive) represent the official opposition Green Party. Former agriculture minister Robert Henderson (O'Leary-Inverness) and Hal Perry (Tignish-Palmer Road) represent the Liberals.
