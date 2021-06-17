The Standing Committee on Education and Economic Growth will be meeting June 22 to review a report on temporary foreign workers that has drawn fire from both the agriculture and seafood industries.
Ann Wheatley and Eliza MacLauchlan from the Cooper Institute will present to the committee on the Safe at Work, Unsafe at Home: COVID-19 and Temporary Foreign Workers in Prince Edward Island report. The institute was involved in researching the report along with Dalhousie and St Thomas universities.
The report interview15 temporary foreign workers in the agriculture and seafood industries and detailed reports of overcrowded and substandard living conditions as well as long hours at work with no overtime.
The meeting is slated for 1:30 p.m. in the Legislative Assembly Chamber, Hon. George Coles Building. The meeting will be live-streamed on the Legislative Assembly's website and Facebook page since the building remains closed to the public.
The committee is chaired by Charlottetown-Winsloe MLA Zack Bell and also includes Green Party MLA's Trish Altass (Tyne Valley-Sherbrooke) and Stephen Howard (Summerside-South Drive), Liberals Heath MacDonald (Cornwall-Meadowbank) and Gordon McNeilly (Charlottetown-West Royalty and Health Minister Ernie Hudson.
