As a researcher, Dr Judith Nyiraneza is a big fan of the Living Laboratory model.
"It is a new collaborative approach," the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada co-lead scientist for the project said in an interview.
Living Labs Atlantic, launched in 2019, involves 14 partners including industry groups, academic institutions and federal and provincial governments. She explained that, in the past, research scientists would be discussing issues with one producer or a small group of producers but now there is a more comprehensive approach.
PEI was the first province to launch a living laboratory and it remains the only one in the Maritimes (similar ventures have since been launched in Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.) While the goal of every researcher is to collaborate with industry to ensure the work they are doing has relevance to producers in the field or the barn, Dr. Nyiraneza said the Living Laboratory concept takes that to an entirely new level-- particularly when researching potential best management practices.
While growers have a practical knowledge base to help determine the success of various approaches, having other partners in the mix ensures "you are not missing out on new opportunities and we can learn from each other."
The research focuses on such areas as climate change, soil health, water quality and biodiversity. Living Lab – Atlantic on-farm research is taking place in the Dunk River, Kensington North and Souris watersheds, as well as at the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Harrington Research Farm. The list of Island collaborators includes such groups as the East Prince Agri-Environment Association, Kensington North Watersheds Association, Souris and Area Branch of the PEI Wildlife Federation, as well as academic institutions like UPEI , St Francis Xavier, Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture and the University of New Brunswick.
Dr. Nyiraneza recently hosted a virtual tour of eight projects across the Island that are part of the project. While the idea of holding the event on Twitter was first born due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers have not ruled out using the format again in the future. Due to the fact the project has research sites across the province, the virtual format allowed for more sites to be highlighted than a traditional in-person tour.
One of the first stops on the virtual tour was to view new wetlands constructed on farms. When farmland is transformed into wetlands, it naturally filters water from farm fields before it enters other watercourses. It also provides natural habitats for plants, insects, amphibians, waterfowl and other wildlife species
Dr. Yefang Jiang, (who is the other AAFC co-lead scientist for Living Lab – Atlantic) brought participants up to date on work with farmers to study the effects of various farm practices on water quality in and around the Dunk River.
UPEI Climate Lab researcher, Stephanie Arnold, is helping producers adapt to precision agriculture on their farms. That project uses drone thermal imagery to detect drought stress in crops before they display visible signs from the ground. precision agriculture also helps to conserve water, so farmers can know precisely which crops need water, how much, and when to water them.
Researchers are also working with producers to help test drought resistant potato varieties like Dakota Russet, Clearwater Russet and Mountain Gem. AAFC scientists are also investigating the use of constructed vegetated ditches.
These several foot deep “mini wetland” ditches create buffer zones between farm fields and surface water sources like rivers and lakes. The technique is common in warmer southern temperatures and is an economical way for farmers to naturally filter water from farms before entering watercourses. Dr. Nyiraneza said that project is designed to study whether the approach will work in a cooler Maritime climate.
She is also the lead scientist on a project examining various types of cover crops planted in the fall after potato harvest. Dr. Nyiraneza used splash pans to determine that winter rye and wheat, and spring barley decreased the risk of eroding healthy topsoil and reduced the amount of carbon and nitrogen that would be lost in soil.
She told the tour participants winter rye and wheat recovers quickly in early spring to provide additional protection during snow melt when risk of soil erosion is very high. As an added bonus, it can also be harvested as a second cash crop.
Steve Watts from Genesis Crop Systems explained how he is working with local farmers testing slow-release fertilizers. This type of fertilizer releases nitrogen slowly, as plants need it over time, so crops can use all of the available nitrogen. This will help protect clean water sources, by preventing nitrogen from entering groundwater.
Project collaborator Ryan Barrett from the PEI Potato Board, is studying how the use of different soil building crops and forage crops in rotation with potatoes can conserve and build organic matter in the soil. He told the participants the goal is to better understand the ideal crop rotation, so farmers can maximize potato harvest and help the environment.
The program is slated to run until March of 2023, meaning all of the collaborators will have at least one more growing season to complete their work. The research will also help lay the groundwork for a project that will build on the collaborative approach used by the Living Labs model to develop ways for the Canadian agriculture industry to tackle climate change.
