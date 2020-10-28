A former deputy minister of agriculture and former president of the World Potato Congress has been selected as this year's Island representative to the Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame.
Lloyd Palmer joins Bernard teStroete from Nova Scotia, Hans Bouma of New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador's Raymond Eveleigh in the class of 2020. Due to the physical distancing restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the four will be recognized at a ceremony in October 2021, alongside next year’s inductees.
Born in 1935 in Kensington, Lloyd Palmer’s passion for agriculture grew from time spent on a family member’s farm. His teenage experiences training horses led him to study at the former Nova Scotia Agricultural College, where he graduated in 1955. Lloyd began work with the Nova Scotia Department of Agriculture and Marketing as an Assistant Agriculture Representative, a position he held during the summers while he completed his Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) at Macdonald College. After graduation in 1957, Lloyd continued his extension work in Pictou County, providing outstanding support to producers from all agricultural sectors.
In 1964, Lloyd took a leave of absence to pursue a Masters Degree at Michigan State University. He graduated in 1965 and was promoted to Regional Extension Supervisor upon his return to Nova Scotia.
In 1970, Lloyd returned to PEI, where for six years he held the position of Director, Extension Services Branch with the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, and then Director, Office of Management Services. In 1981, Lloyd was appointed Deputy Minister, Agriculture and Forestry. He provided exceptional leadership in this role, including his work with deputy ministers across Canada on a Strategy for Canadian Agriculture, and the development of a 10-point plan for the Island dairy industry, a beneficial and collaborative effort between Department staff, producers, and industry leaders.
In 1986, as General Manager of the Land Development Corporation, Lloyd addressed debt management concerns brought forward by producers by structuring a land and building buy-back program to help producers restructure their debt loads.
Lloyd joined the PEI Potato Commission in 1987. As Chairman and CEO, and as General Manager of the PEI Potato Board, Lloyd provided exceptional vision to Island producers and the industry. Under his direction, the organization worked with the Processing Growers Organization to secure contracts with processors, undertook promotional activities for PEI Potatoes, and secured grants to upgrade Elite Seed Farm’s buildings and equipment. Lloyd’s leadership came at a difficult time for the industry, when PVYn was causing serious losses for producers. Working with the PEI Potato Board Chairman, Lloyd negotiated a program to assist impacted growers.
Lloyd became a founding member, President, and COO of the World Potato Congress (WPC) Inc., which organized the first WPC in Charlottetown in 1993. With Lloyd’s vision and dedication, potato congresses were established in England, South Africa, the Netherlands, China, and the US. During his 13 years at the helm, the WPC developed as a world-renowned networking organization for the global potato industry, bringing exposure and awareness of the potato industry in PEI and Canada. In 2007, Lloyd retired after 50 years of service to agriculture.
One of Lloyd’s greatest passions has been training, breeding, and racing Standardbred horses. He played a significant role in the development of this industry in the Maritimes. His years of service were recognized in 1999 when he was awarded the Glen Kennedy Memorial Award. Alongside him throughout his career and journey in agriculture have been his wife Marion, and children Meredith, Lloyd Junior, Patricia, and Tammy. He was nominated by David Thompson in recognition of his decades of service to the potato industry.
Bernie teStroete and his wife Mary immigrated to Canada in 1955, where he worked on a farm in Canning, NS. Five years later, he purchased his own farm in Hillaton, Kings County. By 1963, the dairy farm had grown from 30 head of cattle to include 5,000 broiler chicken. Saxon Valley Poultry is now owned by his son Ron and boasts upwards of 50,000 chickens.
In 1973, Bernie began what would become a 17-year commitment to the Nova Scotia Chicken Marketing Board. He fully supported the supply management system introduced to protect chicken producers in the province. Bernie served as Chairman of the Board and was active in many sub-committees. He also served as a provincial delegate to Chicken Farmers of Canada.
Grant’s Brook Farms is a 120-cow robot milking operation. Hans Bouma dedicated himself to improving the quality of land and cattle operations as the farm grew from 150 acres to over 1,100 acres. Hans’ son Michael, and his wife Gina and grandson Kyle are now operating the farm, which has expanded to include a commercial greenhouse operation.
Hans became a leader in the agricultural community, advocating for dairy farmers and all producers. He served on the Board of the Dairy Farmers of New Brunswick for 14 years, and as President of the local milk committee. In 2000, the Agricultural Coalition was formed to represent the interests of producers to government, and Hans was heavily involved. When the Agricultural Producers Association (APA) was established in 2002, he served as Director until it merged in 2006 with Federation des agriculteurs et agricultrices francophones du Nouveau Brunswick to form the Agricultural Alliance of New Brunswick, which acts as a strong voice united in improving the prosperity of NB farmers.
Raymond Eveleigh was born in Comfort Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador in 1912. He committed himself to an agricultural life at 18 when he cleared his first piece of land to begin farming. He couldn’t have known that this was the beginning of a legacy which, nine decades later, would be a mainstay in the province.
Triple E Farms, founded by Raymond in 1930, began as a small patch of land in Burn Cove, located 2km from Comfort Cove. Vegetable production was Raymond’s first foray and his selection and volume grew over the years. He would eventually add fruit production and then began raising sheep and cows. The farm supplied local markets in the communities of Twillingate to Lewisporte to Fogo Island. His dedication to quality production would earn the farm a reputation for excellence.
The Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame was established in 1968 as a means of honouring individuals in Atlantic Canada for their contribution to the development of the agricultural industry in the region. Each year, one person from each of the four Atlantic Provinces is honoured at an induction ceremony and reception held at Dalhousie’s Faculty of Agriculture during the month of October.
“We are always honoured to host and house the Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame on the Agricultural Campus in Truro/Bible Hill," said Dean and Campus Principal Dr. David Gray. “The legacy of these individuals continues to inspire the next generation of leaders in the Atlantic provinces. Congratulations and well done.”
