Laurie Loane is hoping to share the expertise she has garnered through overseeing the PEI Farm Technician Program on a national scale with her recent appointment by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada to the Sector Engagement Table for Skills Development.
Loane is the executive director of the PEI Agriculture Sector Council, which has spearheaded the farm technician program since its founding along with the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture. The only other Atlantic member on the 20 person committee is Tracy Kittilsen, who is the program manager with the Faculty of Agriculture’s Extended Learning department. Kittilsen is also involved with the farm technician program.
The Engagement Tables are designed to provide dialogue and input back to the federal department and were introduced in late 2020 to replace the Value Chain Roundtables. The Skills Development Table is one of four that center on the entire industry with the others being Agile Regulations, Sustainability and Consumer Demand and Market Trends. There are also five Sector Advancement Tables that focus on issues within sectors namely Animal Protein, Field Crops, Horticulture, Seafood and Processing.
Loane said they have already held one virtual introductory meeting in June and then the process slowed down both for the summer and the September 20 federal election. Until COVID-19 is in the rear view mirror, all of the meetings will be held virtually.
The executive director said she feels the success of the technician program is a model that can be used to provide skills development and training throughout the industry. Similar to the red seal program used in most trades, the program offers a combination of on-farm experience and classroom training offered over a two year period. After completing the training, participants are eligible to write an examination to earn a blue seal designation.
Participants must have 1,000 hours of work on the farm before entering the program and must complete 5,000 hours in addition to the ten weeks of training before they are eligible to write the exam to earn a blue seal. Last year, 11 people earned the designation, bringing the total to 40 since the program began 12 years ago.
Nova Scotia is now in the process of establishing a similar program and several other provinces are also looking at setting up similar training. Loane is hoping her participation in the Sector Engagement Table will make more people across the country aware of the success the program has achieved.
Last year, class size was limited to 16 ( the usual enrollment in the two year program is 20-25) and classes were only permitted two days a week with students being responsible for completing the remainder of the training from home. Participants were also required to wear a mask, social distance and fill in a COVID response questionnaire for each in-person session. She said the protocols for the 2022 class will be based on whatever guidelines are imposed by the Chief Public Health Office.
"We already have a waiting list from last year so I would urge anyone interested to apply as soon as possible," Loane explained.
