"Now is the Time" is the title of the latest report on issues that have dogged PEI for more than a century: land ownership and land use.
The Land Matters committee released its report in July of 2021. It says the need for a land use plan was initially suggested in 1973 in the first Royal Commission on land issues. Now, 50 years later, the Land Matters report says delaying longer is simply wrong “..the status quo imposes substantially higher fiscal costs and negative impacts to the environment, coastal and flood-risk areas, rural and urban municipalities, and resource land.” The committee adds “PEI is decades behind most Canadian jurisdictions in land use planning. The lack of a province-wide land use plan means that on approximately 90% of land in PEI, only minimal development requirements are in place.”
We learned in June that the province has taken the first step in developing a provincial land use plan. There was a presentation to the Standing Committee on Health and Social Development. It was looking at how zoning regulations in municipalities could be used to promote the construction of more affordable housing. The director of land in the Department of Agriculture and Land, Glenda McKinnon Peters, introduced Eleanor Mohammed. She’s a well respected and experienced planner who has been hired to guide the process of developing a provincial land use plan. Both were clear that this won’t happen quickly, a couple of years at least.
If we look at how land use plans are used in Charlottetown and Summerside it’s zoning and bylaws that are the tools that define sections of the two cities and determine what kind of activity, what kind of development can take place in each. A province-wide land use plan would do the same: for example protect farmland from urban sprawl and ribbon development, prevent development in flood prone areas or areas at risk of coastal erosion, protect natural areas, maybe standing forests from harvesting.
I have to be honest, it makes my head hurt thinking of how hard this process will be. Almost all of these restricted activities involve privately owned land, and similar to the development of the Water Act, there will be many competing interests, many different visions about how this would look. Even whether it should be done at all. No wonder no government has taken this on for the last 50 years.
I worry that there are even more hurdles. We can’t deny there’s a political wind blowing across the country to restrict what many are calling the heavy hand of government limiting people’s freedom. Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre has given voice to this and the fallout from his freedom crusade will be part of any discussion here on a province wide land use plan.
And it’s not just politics that could make this more difficult. A Supreme Court of Canada ruling late in October has raised the issue of property rights. The Globe and Mail reports that a Nova Scotia developer Annapolis Group Inc had wanted to sue the Halifax municipal council for not allowing it to develop 1,000 acres of land it had amassed since the 1950s. In 2016, the council maintained a zoning regulation preventing development on the land for decades longer. Annapolis claimed the council wanted to use the land as a park but was refusing to buy the land and compensate the company. The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ruled the municipal council has the authority to limit development so the lawsuit could not go ahead. Now the Supreme Court of Canada has overturned that ruling.
The 5-4 ruling was applauded by the home-building industry. A representative said “It signifies the court’s desire to protect property rights, and ensure that when governments materially interfere with property rights, there’s a corresponding right to compensation”. The Supreme Court judges who opposed the ruling wrote the lawsuit is “…. a windfall to developers who speculate at municipal taxpayers’ expense.” A lawyer for
EcoJustice Canada Society said the ruling will make it more difficult to protect species at risk for example, or limit activities on certain lands.“Municipalities are going to be more reluctant to say no to developers.”
What does this have to do with PEI? It was the insistence of Angus MacLean and Horace Carver in 1981 to keep property rights out of the Canadian Constitution that allowed the MacLean Government to bring in the Lands Protection Act. If a provincial land use plan limits what developers or current land owners can do and is tested in the courts this ruling could be the new precedent.
By the way the five judges who supported this ruling were appointed by Conservative Stephen Harper, and the four opposed by Liberal governments. Possibly more indication of the “political winds of freedom” at play, making a provincial land use plan all that more difficult to achieve.
