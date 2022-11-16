Ian Petrie

"Now is the Time" is the title of the latest report on issues that have dogged PEI for more than a century: land ownership and land use.

The Land Matters committee released its report in July of 2021. It says the need for a land use plan was initially suggested in 1973 in the first Royal Commission on land issues. Now, 50 years later, the Land Matters report says delaying longer is simply wrong “..the status quo imposes substantially higher fiscal costs and negative impacts to the environment, coastal and flood-risk areas, rural and urban municipalities, and resource land.” The committee adds “PEI is decades behind most Canadian jurisdictions in land use planning. The lack of a province-wide land use plan means that on approximately 90% of land in PEI, only minimal development requirements are in place.”

