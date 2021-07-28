Before the arrival of COVID-19, Trevor MacDonald was hoping to tie in a major milestone in his long career of exhibiting and judging animals with the storied history of Canada's premiere agricultural fair.
The 2022 Royal Winter Fair would have been his 40th consecutive appearance at the Toronto show as an exhibitor and/or judge. Next year will also mark the 100th anniversary of the first edition of the Royal in 1922. Trevor's personal milestone has now been postponed until 2025 after fair organizers announced in late July the event was being postponed for a second year due to the worst pandemic to infect the globe in over a century.
While fair organizers indicated earlier this year they were hoping to proceed with the show, Trevor said he wasn't surprised at the decision. Given the national and international nature of the show (many of the entries in the popular show jumping competition come from Europe), MacDonald said it would have been really difficult to mount the same type of show exhibitors and patrons have come to expect.
Prior to last year, the show had run consecutively since 1946. It was cancelled during the six years of the Second World War while the fair grounds were used by the military. Trevor said attending the Royal is one of the highlights of the show season for him and "I will definitely miss it."
The Royal is the largest combined indoor agricultural fair and international equestrian competition in the world. It is a truly unique event comprised of many components, including sporting events, livestock shows, trade shows, family attractions, and top-ranked international equestrian competitions. In a typical year, The Royal brings together thousands of competitors and animals and nearly 300,000 guests to celebrate the best in agriculture, local food, and equestrian competition.
“Initially, we were optimistic that we would be able to gather at Exhibition Place this year to celebrate Canadian excellence in food, agriculture and equestrian sport. But as the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 continues to create havoc around the world, it became clear that we weren’t going to be able to host The Royal in a traditional way,” stated Charlie Johnstone, Chief Executive Officer at The Royal. “Our exhibitors and competitors put everything they’ve got into the pursuit of a championship, and we owe them a world-class showcase for their efforts. We’re simply not in a place to guarantee the stability and assurances necessary to plan their paths forward to compete at an elite level.”
Like the fair organizers, Trevor now has his sights firmly set on the anniversary celebration next year. He notes the inaugural version of the fair was originally set to be in 1921, but the building housing the event was not completed in time.
"They had programs printed and everything but they had to cancel," Trevor noted. "If it had gone ahead, we would have missed the 100th anniversary this year."
The pandemic has also played havoc with the exhibition season on PEI. After cancelling outright in 2020, many exhibitions are offering scale down versions in 2021, with some opting to forego livestock competitions.
"Some fairs are adapting," Trevor said. "I know here in Murray River, we are putting on a show at the Northumberland Fisheries Festival even though the festival itself is being scaled back."
MacDonald is hoping the various fairs and festivals across the Island will also return bigger and better in 2022. He added "the festivals are a time for many rural communities to shine and they are important social and cultural events in their communities."
