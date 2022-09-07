Unlike the last two years, Trevor MacDonald is looking forward to November.
For the 38 years prior to the arrival of COVID-19, the second last month of the year was "Royal time" for the substitute teacher. He began sending poultry to the country's premiere agricultural fair in 1983, although he didn't make a personal appearance in the Ontario capital until two years later.
Like many agricultural shows across the country, The Royal Winter Fair was put on hold for the last two years due to the pandemic (the only time the show was cancelled since the six years of World War Two). However, it will be back bigger and better than ever this year and Trevor can't wait to be a part of it.
The November 4-13 show will mark 100 years since the Royal opened its doors in 1922. Organizers have planned a number of special events for the show but as far as Trevor is concerned the highlight will definitely be getting back into competition. While the poultry show at the Royal normally marks the end of his show season, this year it will mark his only show. Poultry competitions at all Island fairs and exhibitions were put on hold this summer to help prevent the spread of avian influenza to commercial flocks.
Since his first appearance almost four decades ago, Trevor has not only been a competitor, but has done the announcing at several Royal competitions-- a tradition he will be continuing this year. He also performs similar duties for a number of Island fairs and he said it was good to be back behind the microphone at Old Home Week and other competitions after the two years of cancellations.
He will be heading out for Toronto probably around November 2. He explained the poultry show has become a one day event on the last Sunday of the fair but he and several other exhibitors have taken it upon themselves to make sure there is poultry on display for fairgoers to view throughout the whole event.
Trevor notes Islanders have been part of the Royal since the beginning. All of the animals in the early days were shipped by rail and there were also special excursion trains for Islanders who wanted to make the six day journey.
"In the early days, it was six days up and six days back and you were probably there about 12 or 13 days so it was pretty much a month commitment," he noted.
MacDonald said Islanders have a long history of punching above their weight at the Royal show and he expects that will continue in 2022. He is expecting a banner year in terms of attendance, noting that all of the Island shows that returned this summer had big crowds.
"I would think they will have phenomenal crowds especially with this being the 100th anniversary," he said.
Fair organizers are doing their best to make sure that happens.
“Since 1922, The Royal has celebrated the very best of what Canada has to offer through world-class competitions, interactive education and inspiring entertainment,” said Charlie Johnstone, Chief Executive Officer. “This year’s Royal promises to be truly special as we celebrate “A Century of Champions”, creating exceptional and unforgettable experiences for all those who compete, exhibit and attend The Royal. "
The fair kicks off with a 100th Anniversary Gala Dinner and Royal Showcase on November 2. The historic Heritage Court at Exhibition Place will be transformed to welcome 1,000 high-profile guests for a meal curated and prepared by acclaimed chef, Michael Bonacini. Following dinner, the evening will continue inside the Coca-Cola Coliseum where an additional 4,000 guests will be treated to The Royal Showcase - a true celebration of Canadian excellence hosted by comedian and television personality, Rick Mercer.
The RCMP Musical Ride will be appearing throughout the event and for the first time in The Royal’s 100 year history, the Royal Horse Show will be an FEI (Fédération Équestre Internationale) 5*-W event, in addition to being officially recognized by Equestrian Canada as Canada’s National Championship in the Hunter, Jumper and Equitation disciplines; featuring The Canadian Show Jumping Championship.
As part of the anniversary celebration, a Royal Tartan will be unveiled. The design brings to life “A Century of Champions” with 100 threads of royal blue and 22 threads of dark blue
(representing the Fair’s centennial span - 1922-2022). The Royal Tartan will be available for
purchase in various merchandise items including a luxury wool scarf made in connection with The Campaign for Wool, whose patron is His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.
To pay tribute to The Fair’s long and prestigious history, The Royal has introduced a new role - a Royal Archive Curator - tasked with curating, designing and building a physical exhibit and virtual platform with highlights from the last 100 years. A Royal 100th Anniversary Timeline has also been launched allowing exhibitors and fans the opportunity to upload their treasured Royal Moments -memories, family photos, and stories etc., - to a virtual timeline.
