The U.S. border closure to fresh PEI potatoes continues to be a five alarm fire for PEI’s potato industry and the provincial government. Completely understandable. But what about other Islanders?
Many I’ve spoken to are treating this as a morality tale, payback for the province’s dependence on potatoes to drive so much of its economy. Monoculture is the word I keep hearing and reading. I’m sure I sound like Don Cherry defending fighting in hockey trying to explain the centuries long history of potato production here. Going back to the 1700’s, PEI was always a breadbasket for British and French settlements in the Maritimes and New England. Sandy soils, isolation, a suitable climate, access to water transportation all contributed to potatoes becoming a major export over the years.
I think “monoculture” would have been a fairer criticism 25 years ago when production was approaching 120 thousand acres, and there was a fair bit of “plant and hope.” Those days are long gone. Growers have much better market information and know that with such high production and transportation costs speculation is a fool’s game.
There’s also much more awareness of the environmental and productivity costs of short crop rotations and deteriorating soil health. Cover crops have become a source of pride, not derision. It’s not perfect, but attitudes and practices are much improved.
That’s coupled with a growing number of small and medium sized vegetable and fruit farms supplying local and regional markets, and the arrival of shorter season varieties of soybeans and corn. All of these have made PEI agriculture much more diverse.
What HAS now become riskier is the importance of the American market. Again it’s completely understandable. There are millions of well off consumers a day's drive away in the U.S. North East. There’s history here too. Through most of the last century, PEI’s longer growing season allowed it to produce the popular “Idaho” potato, the long Russet Burbank so good for baking, fries and mashed. Producers in Maine and New Brunswick grew the shorter season round whites that weren’t as popular with consumers. It gave PEI a huge marketing advantage. This too has changed with the development of shorter season “russet” type varieties that make Maine a much tougher competitor.
None the less PEI packers have long histories and strong relationships with distributors and retailers throughout New England and Puerto Rico. It wasn’t speculation to produce potatoes for these markets, it was business as usual. That’s what made November's sudden border closure so jarring and disruptive.
There was the welcome announcement that exports could begin again to Puerto Rico, and the possibility of shipments restarting to the mainland U.S. as well. I’d like to think the Americans have finally applied some common sense to the risk of brushed, washed, and sprout inhibited potatoes spreading wart. However it’s more likely the shortage of potatoes following last summer’s drought in Central and Western U.S. farm states that’s driving this. American consumers don’t like being deprived of anything.
Even if the mainland U.S. market does open up (and I sincerely hope it does) there are still very difficult decisions to be made about potato planting this spring. There are tens of thousands of soil tests needed to clear the two discoveries on Irving owned farms from last November and CFIA has indicated that might take more than one season (it mustn’t.. this has to be done post haste). Even so, the information won’t be known until the fall at best.
Even if all these tests are negative, American officials keep talking about delineating areas of PEI that are free of potato wart. Does that mean hundreds of thousands of more tests to prove fields are clean? That’s a significant change from the current management plan which uses positive discoveries to trace where else wart might be. Canada must stand its ground that the current plan works well and continually be prepared to retaliate with similar restrictions on U.S. states with other quarantinable pests like Pale Cyst Nematode.
PEI farmers will want some certainty about shipping to the States before planting because speculation will be so risky with production costs soaring. I don’t think they’re going to get it.
I worry that Trump unleashed the bully in American producers of all kinds. He tried so hard to convince people that they were being taken advantage of, that trade only benefited the countries exporting to the U.S.
You throw in a 50/50 split in the U.S. Senate, mid-term elections later this year, and the temptation for U.S. politicians to be seen helping the home team must be overwhelming. Moderate Republican Senator Susan Collins from Maine won’t forget the role played by the Joe Biden administration to give her state’s potato farmers a huge marketing opportunity keeping PEI potatoes out. Biden may in turn need a favour from her to push through a Supreme Court nominee.
This is the messiness that comes from protectionist trade fights, when things become political. Common sense says if PEI fresh potatoes are now considered safe to go to Puerto Rico they were just as safe in November when all this started, before snowblowers had to start devouring the crop. Unfortunately common sense and certainty continue to be hard to find.
