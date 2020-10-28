Like it has for most facets of Island life, the COVID-19 pandemic left its mark on the 2020 version of the giant pumpkin weigh-off.
Watching the entries tip the scales has been a highlight of the Thanksgivings weekend for many Island families. It usually features events geared to the whole family with pumpkin games, wagon rides, a straw playing area and pie eating competitions, just to mention a few of the highlights. However, association president Gordon Aten said all those events were put on hold for this year as the 19 growers who entered the competition gathered at Vesey's Seeds with little fanfare to see who would have bragging rights for the next 12 months.
When the scales were put away, that honour belonged to long-time grower Luke Vessey with a 1,143.5 pound entry. It was his first time taking home the trophy named after the late Dr. Jim Murphy, who founded the event at the Silver Bells Christmas tree farm over 20 years ago.
Luke said the winning entry was planted May 18, adding he was fortunate to have access to water nearby during the dry summer. As the days prior to the weigh-off counted down, Luke was convinced his entry would be over 1,000 pounds.
"It just kept growing nicely all season," he said.
Second place went to 2019 champion Alan Aten at 1,064 pounds while Charles Aten was close on his heels with a 1,055 pound entry. Charles also took home the Clifford Picketts Memorial trophy for the top squash with a 855 pound entry.
"I really didn't know what to expect for the competition," Gordon said. "The number of entries was close to last year but the competition certainly had a different feel without any crowds to cheer the competitors on."
He was particularly pleased there were a number of new growers this year, especially among the younger set. He joked "some of us a getting a little long in the tooth and we want this show to keep going for a long time so we have to attract new people."
The long-time association president said he began getting calls from people saying how disappointed they were almost as soon as the announcement was made the competition would be closed to the public. He explained "nobody was more disappointed than the growers."
He said the association wanted to err on the side of caution to ensure everybody was safe, adding "We hope to come back even bigger and better next year."
