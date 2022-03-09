Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson has once again committed his department to offering a stamping course for sawmill operators within the province.
The minister made the pledge at several meetings where he was a guest speaker, including the Federation of Agriculture and the PEI Certified Organic Producers Cooperative. He also repeated the committment in the legislature during a series of questions posed by Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker.
"One of the issues that woodlot owners face here on Prince Edward Island which contributes to the tendency to clear cut rather than sustainably harvest their forests is the complete absence of mills here on PEI able to stamp Prince Edward Island produced lumber," Bevan-Baker said in a preamble to his question. "A number of Islanders have expressed interest in doing a course which is only offered in Amherst, Nova Scotia which is to allow certification of those mills so they could actually stamp that lumber. "
The opposition leader reminded Thompson of his earlier pledges and pressed for details about when and where the course would happen. Bevan-Baker said he was unclear from the minister's earlier remarks whether the course would be held on PEI or Amherst.
"Will this course be offered here on PEI and if so, when will that be happening and to what extent will the province be funding it?" he asked Thompson.
The agriculture and land minister said there are currently eight people interested in taking the course for stamping lumber. Thompson said the details are still being worked out but he is hoping the course will start in early April.
He also told the opposition leader, who is also the Green Party critic for agriculture and land, the course will be offered here in PEI and the government will be picking up the tab.
