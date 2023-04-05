A 1,325 pound animal exhibited by Colby MacQuarrie (third from right) and Dereck Sanderson (second from right) was named the grand champion of the PEI Easter Beef Show and Sale by judge Amanda Scott (left) and Jeff Scott (third from right). It was the second year in a row the pair took home champion honours from the show.
It was a repeat for the team of Colby MacQuarrie and Dereck Sanderson at the PEI Easter Beef Show and Sale.
The pair took home the grand champion honours for the second year in a row with a 1,325 pound Hereford. During the sale the next day, the animal was purchased by A and S Scrap Metal for $14.50 a pound.
Colby quickly gives the credit for obtaining the animal to Dereck. His partner noticed the animal, who was 15 months at the time of the show, and suggested they should purchase him. Colby jokes "I said ok and it turned out to be a pretty good decision."
The father-daughter judging team of Jeff and Amanda Scott praised the quality of the cattle on display and Jeff paid tribute to the dedication and skill of the breeders and exhibitors. He added the 43 cattle on display at the show could hold their own with animals anywhere in the country.
Colby, who has been coming to the Easter Beef Show since he is 12 (he turns 31 this year), said it was a "pretty big deal' to win the grand champion title for a second consecutive year. The pair also won in 2017.
"It is a lot of work,' Colby said. "It takes hours in the evenings and weekends, from feeding them to washing them, getting them ready to come for show day."
MacQuarrie described showing animals as "something that is in my blood." The 2023 show was held with no COVID-19 restrictions. The show was cancelled in 2020 and run as a exhibitors only show in 2021 before being opened up to the public again last year with the COVID protocols in place.
Colby added "this is very much a social event for the exhibitors as well so it was nice to move around freely and talk to the other exhibitors."
It was also the second consecutive year for Austin Potts taking home the reserve champion honours. The 15 year old from the North River 4-H Club also took home the top prize in the 4-H Hereford class as well as the 4-H conformation class trophy. He is now well on his way to becoming a veteran showman at the event as he now has seven shows under his belt.
MacQuarrie was quick to praise the buyers, many of whom have been purchasing at the show for years and, in some cases, decades. He added "they have been major supporters of this industry through good times and bad and they are really a vital part of our success."
