Easter Beef Grand Champion

A 1,325 pound animal exhibited by Colby MacQuarrie (third from right) and Dereck Sanderson (second from right) was named the grand champion of the PEI Easter Beef Show and Sale by judge Amanda Scott (left) and Jeff Scott (third from right). It was the second year in a row the pair took home champion honours from the show.

It was a repeat for the team of Colby MacQuarrie and Dereck Sanderson at the PEI Easter Beef Show and Sale.

The pair took home the grand champion honours for the second year in a row with a 1,325 pound Hereford. During the sale the next day, the animal was purchased by A and S Scrap Metal for $14.50 a pound.

