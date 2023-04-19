There’s a medical term for it: emotional exhaustion. It’s defined as “a chronic state of physical and emotional depletion that results from excessive job, personal demands, and/or continuous stress.”
The return of spring may help but I think it’s widespread right now. I believe it contributed to the poor voter turnout in the recent election. More importantly, it comes at a time when we’re all being challenged to take up the fight against climate change. Can we be convinced? Will we take it seriously? What role will politics play in promoting or distorting what many think has be done to prevent catastrophe.
There is a full court press on right now to engage farmers in this fight. New programs both federal and provincial have been announced with lots of money attached. There was a stumble when it was announced that the $34 million additional dollars Eastern Canadian farmers had to pay to cover a 35% import duty on Russian fertilizer would not be rebated directly. It was meant to punish Russia for invading Ukraine.
Instead it added more than 80% to the fertilizer bill of many local farmers. Now the money will be used over three years to promote Best Management Practices to lower the impact of fertilizer emissions. Farmers are at best disappointed. It’s how farmers deal with this disappointment that matters.
The goal is to reduce emissions of greenhouse gasses (GHG) from agriculture by 10 to 15% by 2030, and 35 to 40% by 2040. Right now these targets are not being mandated.
There are essentially three ways farmers are being asked to reach this goal: limit fertilizer use to just what’s needed, revise manure management and feed additives in livestock production, and continue the effort to improve the health of soils.
The work on soils was well underway even before this. Cover crops, minimizing tillage, anything that can add or maintain carbon in the ground will both improve soil health and limit GHG releases.
Steve Watts of Genesis Crop Systems has worked for years to show potato growers how productivity and quality can be maintained while cutting back on fertilizer use. Reporter Allison Jenkins wrote about his work with Vernon Campbell using a coated fertilizer called Super U that releases nutrients throughout the growing season. Less was needed and greenhouse gas emissions were reduced by 30%. Cost and crop yields remained constant. This is very important research and results.
Livestock producers face a bit of a riddle. Pastures used for grazing and forage production are important for sucking up CO2 while growing. The manure produced by livestock is essential to improve organic matter levels in soils. However it’s the belching and gas released as these ruminants digest grass that adds to the GHG load. Raw manure can do the same. Small amounts of seaweed added to feed can limit this gas production. Anaerobic digesters on dairy farms, for example, are able to capture the gas from manure for use as energy.
Covering and composting manure can make it more stable. This will be the most challenging area for research and changes in management. In the background well-meaning environmentalists will call for an end to all meat production. Researchers will continue to develop techniques to produce lab-grown meat.
The how to do all of this is becoming better known. It’s the will to act that many are growing concerned about. Some recent research in the publication Nature offers some insight into how this works. Cognitive scientists Nicolas Baumard and Coralie Chevalier found we are willing to change our behaviour when we believe that everyone else is being asked to do the same. They wrote that people “stop co-operating when they see that some are not being asked to do their part.”
This idea of fairness is further challenged when it comes to financial incentives for farmers. In Western Canada many grain growers have been using no-till farming methods for years. Here on PEI, wild blueberry producers, for example, have perennial crops with no use of tillage, just the kind of production model that’s now being promoted. Yet it’s farmers who aren’t doing these things who will get the financial incentives offered by governments. It is leading to push back amongst some farm groups. It’s adding to the talking points of especially Conservative governments looking for reasons to prove the Trudeau Liberals are out of touch.
All Islanders, not just farmers, have seen up close the damage caused by an unstable climate and rising oceans. It’s hard to imagine how buying a heat pump or using less fertilizer can weaken such powerful forces. It’s only if we collectively act that we give nature a chance to limit the damage. We don’t want to be remembered for what we didn’t do.
