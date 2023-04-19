Ian Petrie

There’s a medical term for it: emotional exhaustion. It’s defined as “a chronic state of physical and emotional depletion that results from excessive job, personal demands, and/or continuous stress.”

The return of spring may help but I think it’s widespread right now. I believe it contributed to the poor voter turnout in the recent election. More importantly, it comes at a time when we’re all being challenged to take up the fight against climate change. Can we be convinced? Will we take it seriously? What role will politics play in promoting or distorting what many think has be done to prevent catastrophe.

