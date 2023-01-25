Using what he calls the 4R program plus one, Dr. David Burton said producers can significantly reduce fertilizer use and meet the suggested federal government target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fertilizer by 30 per cent before 2030.
"It is very doable," said the professor in the Department of Plant, Food and Environmental Sciences at the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture.
The academic and researcher was the keynote speaker at a series of three nitrogen management workshops held across the province by the PEI Federation of Agriculture. The session originally slated for the Centre for Climate Adaptation in St Peters had to be moved online due to inclement weather conditions.
Dr. Burton said while the 4R program (right rate, right source, right time and right place) does not always produce the hoped for increases in terms of yields, he said there is always a significant decrease in the amount of nitrous oxide. On a per-molecule basis, considered over a 100-year period, nitrous oxide has 265 times the atmospheric heat-trapping ability of carbon dioxide and its reduction is one of the main reasons for the federal government's push to reduce fertilizer use.
When it comes to the right source, the researcher recommends ammonium based fertilizers because they replace soil nutrients and improve the levels of organic residue returning to the soil. The right time is a calculation geared to synchronizing nitrogen availability with peak demand. Dr. Burton said mineralization, or the process by which organic nitrogen is converted to plant available inorganic forms, must be considered.
"Almost all of the nitrogen in the fall is going to be lost over the winter," he told the growers.
When it comes to the right place, the goal is to reduce nitrification and delay the production of nitrous oxide to reduce leaching. He said precision agriculture allows producers to place nitrogen according to landscape specific yield potential.
The key to determining the right rate, according to Dr. Burton, is to "fertilize for the crop we are actually getting not the crop we want." He added growers also need to quantify the nitrogen supply in the soil.
In addition to the established 4R principles, he adds a fifth "R" namely right rotation. Dr. Burton recommends including legumes as a rotational crop, noting they do an excellent job in building soil organic matter.
"To achieve maximum yield, we are adding more nitrogen than we are removing," he said. "The potential for environmental impact increases in a non-linear fashion with the nitrogen rate."
