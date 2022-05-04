Farmers have a rigorous potato wart management plan, approved by the U.S. in 2015 and they followed the plan in 2021, says Potato Board General Manager Greg Donald.
The CFIA ordered the border closed to PEI potatoes going south last fall, allegedly because of the ongoing presence of the potato wart virus.
A spokesperson for the PEI Department of Agriculture confirmed CFIA’s lead role in monitoring the plan. “This agreement falls under the authority of CFIA,” Kip Ready said.
Growers complied, Donald said. The CFIA confirmed the claim.
“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has not been apprised of any changes to growing practices in 2021,” CFIA spokesperson Patrick Girard said in an email.
“The CFIA is not aware of any growers who have been in violation of the Potato Wart Domestic Long Term Management Plan,” Girard stated.
Potatoes are washed, polished and sprout inhibited and are “perfectly safe” for Canadian and U.S. markets, Donald said. Besides coming from pest free areas, potatoes destined for the table present no risk of spreading the virus. The same is true for potatoes accepted into Canada from the US, he said.
“Growers have been dealing with (potato wart) for 21 years,” he said.
Farmers in Northwest Europe have been dealing with wart for more than 100 years, Donald said. There are 17 potato producing states south of the border that have regulations regarding quarantinable pests. Many of those states including Idaho ship to Canada under similar rules imposed on PEI. Fields in Canadian provinces, including Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia, likewise, are or have been quarantined or regulated for disease and pests.
“It’s not uncommon to have pests. You contain them and continue on with business,” Donald said.
“With the level of surveillance, with hundreds of thousands of samples taken from the year’s crop, if potato wart is present in this province it will be detected,” he said.
Of the 34 indexed fields, most have never again been planted with potatoes, although planting wart resistant and even vulnerable varieties of potatoes is part of the long-term strategy for controlling or potentially eradicating the virus.
In most cases only small areas in fields have the virus. Affected areas are taken out of potato production for a minimum of five years.
“With a tiny fraction of all fields affected, it’s almost like chasing a ghost,” Donald said.
Until it finds a host, the virus remains dormant in the soil.
The international standard threshold for spore count must be less than five spores per gram of soil after five years. If it meets the standard, a resistant variety of potato can be planted.
“Planting a resistant variety is a way to eradicate the disease,” Donald said. The pathogen is fooled into thinking it has found a suitable host when it has not, and it cannot complete its life cycle and the spores it needs to spread will die.”
Another part of the management plan is to grow a susceptible variety to see if wart shows up. If it does, the field is taken back to square one, with no potatoes planted for another five years.
“The number one thing is assuring pest free areas remain pest free,” Donald said.
The sudden border closure to seed and table potatoes mandated by the CFIA last fall rocked Island producers.
“The root issue is how it was handled…different than any time in the past,” Donald said.
“I’ve never accepted the circumstances that put us into this situation.
P.E.I. Agriculture Insurance Corporation payouts for the 2021-22 season exceed $20 million.
Inflation has added more challenges in 2022-23, and Donald said this year’s crop will be the most expensive potato crop ever planted.
“The latest lasting uncertainty is, is this going to be allowed to happen again this year?”
Girard said the CFIA welcomed the re-opening of the U.S. border to Island table potatoes.
“The revised import requirements (April 1, 2022 amended U.S. order) are based on the outcome of the U.S. pest risk assessment and are based on science,” he said.
“As such, the CFIA is optimistic that additional potato wart detections should not lead to future border closures for potatoes intended for consumption, provided they continue to meet the conditions of the amended Federal Order.”
Kip Ready said while the plan remains under the authority of the CFIA, the Province will ensure Island stakeholders have “sufficient and appropriate input into any changes of an updated plan.”
He said the U.S. is in agreement with P.E.I.’s current measures. The USDA Pest Risk Assessment will be published online in coming weeks, Ready said.
The future remains unsettled for the small number of Island producers who grow for the seed market, Donald said.
“If the seed can’t sell, it makes no sense to plant,” which could lead to a reduction in seed acres planted, which will impact the future supply of seed potatoes.
