I’ve been asked many times over the years why farmers get income support from government and other business people don’t. I think the economic fallout from the COVID 19 pandemic, and the government’s response to it, offers a good clue.
All businesses deal with uncertainty and risk. It’s usually a combination of hard work and good and bad luck that determine success or failure. Most people were told to go home and stay there a year ago and the economy virtually shut down. All but essential businesses were dealing with events well beyond their control, and governments quite rightly stepped up with much needed financial support. It’s what we expect governments to do. And it would be hard to think of a group of business people facing more uncertainty, more events outside of their control, than farmers.
There are a number of federal and provincial programs for farmers under what’s called Business Risk Management. These latest have been around for about 15 years. They’re AgriStability, AgriInsurance, AgriRecovery and other Agri’s. They’re as difficult to describe in a few words as the ones they replaced: Tripartite, NISA, GRIP, and so on. The challenge and often the weakness of these programs is that they have to hit a sweet spot that respects bans on production subsidies in international trade deals, but actually provide sufficient support for farmers when they need it.
There are added complications in Canada where the scale and makeup of farming industries is so different in each region, but these national programs are one size fits all. Some provinces, like Quebec with its historical but waning interest in independence, generously top up the federal programs. The poorer Maritime provinces do this only on a case by case basis.
The other challenge here is the agricultural elephant Canada competes with in North America. The U.S. simply ignores its obligations under international trade agreements and subsidizes farmers there to the tune of $25 billion a year. The former president (the current Mar Largo resident) who created a trade war with China that hurt U.S. exports added an additional $16 billion in government support last year to maintain support in U.S. farm states. Most of the money goes to large corn, soybean, wheat, cotton and rice producers. It promotes overproduction and distorts markets, and works against the interests of small and medium sized farmers. With commodity prices set in the U.S., Canadian farmers feel this pain too.
The latest round of discussions in Canada centre on the AgriStability program. Farmers pay to join and it’s supposed to protect them from a sudden and steep loss in income from production disasters, increased costs, or unusual market conditions. The challenge has been what income level to base a payment on (called a reference margin and different for every farm) and how much below this margin does income have to fall to trigger a payment.
In 2013 governments decided AgriStability was costing them too much and imposed a “reference margin limit”. It saved government millions but farmers claimed it stopped being effective, with too many farmers saddled with rising debt rather than recovery. Late last month the federal minister announced this margin limit would be dropped adding an additional $95 million, shared 60-40 by provincial governments, to the program. A second proposal to increase the payout to farmers has not been agreed to. PEI is on board, but the prairies provinces are resisting. They say they want to set-up a margin-based system that’s fairer to livestock producers and gives individual farmers more choice for the level of income protection they’d receive, and the price
they’re willing to pay for it.
PEI’s Mary Robinson, the President of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, said this political bickering just adds more unpredictability for farmers to deal with “….. at a time where Canadian agriculture faces immense disruptions and uncertainty, we see critical investments in risk management treated like a political game, with politicians haggling for over 100 days while farmers have real concerns about their livelihoods over the coming year.”
On PEI, there was also disappointment in how another BRM program failed farmers. In 2019 Post-Tropical Storm Dorian flattened hundreds of acres of corn, some oilseed production, and affected apple and other fruit production. It seemed like a perfect fit for what’s called AgriRecovery, a program designed to cover extraordinary costs related to natural disasters. Not enough of a disaster according to Ottawa, crop insurance would have to suffice. PEI on its own offered an additional $1 Million, about 8% of what farmers were looking for.
Whenever governments announce income support for farmers the numbers are always huge, and the average Canadian can’t help but think that farmers are being well taken care of. Relative to the U.S. and Europe (almost $90 Billion a year in support) Canada is a boy scout on the world stage. The Federal government determined years ago that it couldn’t compete against the treasuries of the U.S. and E.U., and it’s one of the reasons we have supply management in dairy, eggs and poultry, which shifts the full cost directly on to consumers avoiding any government support.
The current “Agri” support programs continue until 2023, and no doubt government bureaucrats and farm organizations are busy, especially during an apparent election year, considering what
comes next. Climate change certainly ups the scale of weather uncertainty and risk, and international markets will continue to hinge on government decisions in China and India which can turn on a dime. If you want to sleep soundly every night, don’t become a farmer.
