Maritime Electric will be filing a report to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission by March 21 with its proposals to phase out the second block of power to the farming community.
Farmers are currently charged at the residential electricity rate rather than the industrial or general service rate. Consumption of 2,000 kilowatts, known as second block, is charged at a lower rate and many farms consume electricity in the second block.
Company president Jason Roberts and Kim Griffin, who is the Manager, Customer Service, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs, were keynote speakers at the recent annual meeting of the PEI Federation of Agriculture. The event was held virtually due to COVID-19.
Roberts indicated the utility has been conducting a study over the last two years, with meters on 81 farms, adding "we wanted to understand the consumption levels and identify peak loads." The utility president said they were also trying to determine whether there was another rate class where farms using second block power could be placed.
In conjunction with the federation, Roberts noted the utility put together a survey that was distributed to the farm community last December. He stressed the utility has been mandated by IRAC to bring revenue and costs more in line and projected farms will likely see their power bills increase in the range of 10-20 per cent with the elimination of the second block option. Roberts said farmers collectively will see an increase in their electric bills of over $1 million.
"Many larger farms have usage in line with our small industrial class and moving to that class would mean an increase in the 10-15 per cent range," he told the meeting.
Griffin said the survey of federation members had a response rate of 159 farms and showed members would like the longest possible time to adjust to the new costs, many suggesting a time frame of five years or more. She said the utility was pleased with the level of responses, saying it covered a wide range of both commodities and incomes.
Both Roberts and Griffin said many producers expressed an interest in moving to three phase power but were looking for a trusted source to help them make decisions. Griffin noted "many farmers indicated they have been offered solutions but they are not sure who to believe."
The utility president added the lack of access to three phase power is seen as a barrier to further energy conservation. He noted the comments from industry will be included in the submission to IRAC, noting the utility will work with producers wishing to move to the small industrial class.
"We will also continue to hold discussions with the agriculture community on ways to deliver three phase power where it is economically feasible," he said.
After the application is submitted, it will be up to the commission to determine the timetable for phasing out the second block and he promised to continue working with industry throughout the transition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.