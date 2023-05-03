By Bill McGuire
The pending closure of a major hog packing plant in Quebec highlights the issue of Maritime producers not having a federal processing facility in this region, says the chair of the P.E.I. Hog Commodity Marketing Board.
Scott Dingwell said without such a plant in the Maritimes, the only viable option for regional producers is to ship animals to Quebec.
Olymel, one of Canada's largest food producers, announced in mid-April that it plans to downsize before fully closing its plant in Vallee-Jonction near Quebec City, one of its four hog processing facilities in that province. The immediate threat of the pending closure will likely be an oversupply situation for producers in Atlantic Canada, said Dingwell.
He said the lack of a Maritime plant poses a critical risk factor, especially in light of potential foreign animal diseases such as African swine fever and foot and mouth disease. “Our Maritime region has critical exposure to risk without a federal processor. We do have a responsibility to our consumers to have pork processed in eastern Canada.”
The Olymel downsizing has resulted in a flurry of industry discussions over the past two weeks.
“There's been a lot of things happening. The Quebec restructuring announcement affects all eastern Canada and indeed the entire country so there's been a tremendous number of meetings.”
Dingwell said the P.E.I. board is still trying to assess the impact of the Quebec closure on Island producers. Olymel has been working with all its partners in a very respectful way, but the closure highlights the unique exposure to all Atlantic Canada that it does not have central processing for hogs. “I's a glaring hole.”
P.E.I. has been without local pork processing since the closure of a plant in Sherwood in 2008, a decision that still rankles Dingwell, who called it a calculated political decision by the government of the day. “It was a lost opportunity. I think history will show it was an exceptionally bad decision.”
Dingwell said Olymel is acting in good faith. “They are communicating with all their suppliers and respecting all contracts in place. Of course, they're working most directly with Quebec producers as that's their number one impacted group.”
Dingwell said New Brunswick and Nova Scotia producers are in the same situation as P.E.I. following the Olymel announcement.
"We are always continuing to talk about working together,” said Dingwell. For example, the New Brunswick and P.E.I. hog boards share an executive director and Dingwell sits on both provincial boards. “The Quebec plant closure gives added impetus for Maritime producers to work together more closely as a region.”
"Small niche markets or minor provincial plants can't realistically enter a federally-inspected food supply system said Dingwell. The most viable option would be one regional plant within the Maritime region.
Although the P.E.I. hog industry has declined in producer numbers, pork production has remained relatively stable in recent years, with even a little bit of growth. “It continues to be a desire of the industry to pursue federal processing within the Maritimes and this will heighten those discussions.”
While Olymel is closing one plant, there are potential options for Island producers to ship to other plants they have in Quebec. “Everything isn’t determined yet but there are obvious big implications for Maritime producers.”
Dingwell said the number of P.E.I. producers is certainly not what it was in the past. There would be approximately nine active, main hog farmers producing all animals that leave the Island.”
The vast majority of pork on grocery store shelves in Atlantic Canada comes from those Quebec Olymel plants or USDA imports. “Olymel does provide a significant portion of the fresh meat into the Maritimes . . . we are a very important market for them, but they are competing with USDA imported pork which quite often will be the pork that is on sale in our region.”
