Marvyn's Gardens has been awarded the 2022 Agriculture Awareness Award by the PEI Federation of Agriculture and Gordon and Sandra Sobey.
Marvyn, Chad and Brad Robertson received the award recently from Keisha Rose, the incoming president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture. The Munn's Road farm was honoured for its work in spreading the message about the high quality of the PEI's potato crop.
Using a three-year crop rotation as well as other sustainable farming practices like grass waterways and berms, the Robertsons ensure that the land will be preserved for future generations. Passionate about farming, the Robertsons grow Russet, Round White, and Red potato varieties.
"The farm is passionate about spreading the word of the quality of PEI potatoes," the video citation notes.
When the discovery of wart in two fields already under the potato wart long-term management plan instituted in 2000, resulted in the closure of the U.S. border to Island table and seed potatoes, the Robertsons were frequently quoted in both local and national media advocating for Island potatoes to be reintroduced to the U.S. market.
Both Brad and Chad also maintained a strong social media presence throughout the crisis detailing the financial and emotional impact the closure was and still is having on the farm and urging the federal government to take quick action to end the ban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.