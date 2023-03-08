federation logo

Marvyn's Gardens has been awarded the 2022 Agriculture Awareness Award by the PEI Federation of Agriculture and Gordon and Sandra Sobey.

Marvyn, Chad and Brad Robertson received the award recently from Keisha Rose, the incoming president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture. The Munn's Road farm was honoured for its work in spreading the message about the high quality of the PEI's potato crop.

