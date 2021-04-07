Rick Burt, who is the CEO of Mid-Isle Farms in Albany, has been appointed to the board of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) for 2021-2022 in the grower, packer or shipper category.
Based in Ottawa, Ontario, CPMA is a not-for-profit organization that represents a diverse membership made up of every segment of the produce industry supply chain who are responsible for 90% of the fresh fruit and vegetable sales in Canada.
The other members of the board are Brian Faulkner, BCfresh (Grower or Packer or Shipper); George Pitsikoulis, Canadawide Fruit Wholesalers Inc. (Wholesaler); Andrea Vandergrift, Costco Wholesale Canada (Retail); Robert Johnson, Country Grocer (Regional Retail); Guy Milette, Courchesne Larose Ltée. (Wholesaler); Dan Martin, EarthFresh (Grower or Packer or Shipper); Dave Pullar, Federated Co-operatives Limited (Wholesaler); Steve Bamford, Fresh Advancements (Wholesaler); Davis Yung, Fresh Direct Produce Ltd. (Wholesaler); Jerry Dzikowski, Giant Tiger Stores Ltd. (Regional Retail), John Corsaro,The Giumarra Companies (Grower or Packer or Shipper); Sabrina Pokomandy, Highline Mushrooms (Grower or Packer or Shipper), Daniel Terrault, Hydroserre Inc. (Mirabel) (Grower or Packer or Shipper); David Dube, Krown Produce (Wholesaler) Fausto Lopes, Loblaw Companies (Retail); Mimmo Franzone, Longo Brothers Fruit Markets Inc. (Regional Retail); Steve Boulianne, Metro Richelieu Inc. (Retail); Stephan Schmekel , North American Produce Buyers Limited (Wholesaler); Joe Sbrocchi, Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers Affiliated Services; Steve Roosdahl, The Oppenheimer Group (Grower or Packer or Shipper); Michael Catalano, POM Wonderful LLC (Grower or Packer or Shipper); Yan Branco, Sobeys National Procurement (Retail); Keith Kuhl, Southern Potato Co. Ltd. (Grower or Packer or Shipper); Brian Slagel, Sunkist Growers Inc. (Grower or Packer or Shipper); Tom Bak, Sysco Food Service; Michèle McMillan, Thomas Fresh Inc. (Grower or Packer or Shipper); Kimberly Roberts, Walmart Canada (Retail) and Aaron Bregg, Westcoast Produce Wholesalers (Wholesaler).
CPMA would like to thank Murray Driediger of BCfresh, Raffi Krikorian of Goodfood Market Corp, Brian Hampton of The Produce People Ltd., and Mike Ecker of Vineland Growers’ Co-operative Ltd., for their countless volunteer hours and contributions to the Board of Directors over their years of service.
