It comes as no surprise the Canadian Dairy Commission has approved a request from Dairy Farmers of Canada for an increase in the farm gate price of 2.5 per cent effective September 1.
Such a mid-year hike is rare. Normally the commission establishes the benchmark early in the year based largely on the cost of production from the previous 12 months. Dairy producers across the country argued rising inflation rates and input costs (most notably the drastic hikes in fuel and fertilizer prizes ), made those figures essentially meaningless.
The commission only sets the price producers receive directly. The rate for the retail and food service sectors are established by the provincial boards. Before arriving at its decision, the commission heard from representatives of the five players along the supply chain -- producers, processors, food service, retailers, and consumers.
Not surprisingly, the further up the chain the presenters were, the less support there was for the situation at the farm gate. Restaurants Canada's argument essentially was "we can't afford it as an industry." There is no arguing the food service sector has been hard hit by the pandemic. Dining rooms have been closed on a number of occasions to help control the spread of COVID and many people are still not comfortable dining out.
However, it is a little unfair to single out the dairy industry as the culprit. Unlike those higher up the chain, producers do not have the option of raising their prices as the cost escalate. Over the last five years, the consumer price index for dairy increased by 7.7%. This compares to 14% for meat, 21% for eggs, and 32% for fish. In less than a year, feed, energy, and fertilizer costs have been particularly impacted, with increases of 22%, 55% and 45%. Keep in mind as well the September increase will be deducted from any price hike the commission makes for 2023.
Since the decision was only announced as this issue was going to press, I hadn't spotted any of the commentaries in the financial publications that routinely blame the dairy sector for essentially everything. Unfortunately, those are likely coming.
On another front, congratulations to James Worth, who was recently named the 2022 Outstanding Young Angus Breeder, when the Canadian Angus Association held its annual meeting in Moncton. Worth, who operates Loyalist View Farms in Cornwall with his wife Charlotte, while also working off the farm, is the first Maritimer to win the honour.
Only 27, James has a long history with the breed. He first began showing Angus cattle owned by Temple Stewart at 4-H shows at the age of nine. He eventually brought Stewart's farm when he decided to retire and is currently vice-president of the PEI Angus Association and president of the PEI Easter Beef Show and Sale.
A well deserved award and I share James's wish that his award will help convince other potential young breeders on the Island and throughout the Maritimes to enter the industry. Hopefully, he has blazed a trail for others to follow and we will see more winners from the region in the years to come.
