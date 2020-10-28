Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson is frustrated with the pace of an investigation being conducted by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission into a controversial land transaction.
A series of paper transactions last summer resulted in a company with Rebecca Irving as the sole shareholder owning 2,200 acres of farmland in the Summerside-Bedeque area. She is the daughter of Mary Jean Irving, who is CEO of Master Packaging and president of Indian River Farms. Her uncle, Robert Irving, is president of Cavendish Farms.
This is the same land three companies with ties to the Irvings tried to purchase just before the 2019 election. The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission recommended the sales be turned down and the former Liberal government agreed.
Brendel Farms (which lists Derrick, Dwight, Megan and Crystal Gardiner as directors) incorporated another company known as Haslemere Farms Limited on July 17, 2019 . Ownership of the land in question was transferred from Brendel to Haslemere Farms. Rebecca Irving then purchased Haslemere Farms and changed the company name to Red Fox Acres Limited. The land transaction happened when the Gardiners owned Haslemere. Since the company was purchased rather than the land, IRAC was not involved.
The province asked the commission to review the sale a month later. During an appearance before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability in October of 2019, Commission Chair Scott MacKenzie said the report should be completed within 60 days. The six member committee passed a unanimous motion asking cabinet to make the report public.
The agriculture and land minister agreed with that recommendation and said he expected the report to be in the public realm long before this. He indicated two months ago the report would be released within a few weeks.
"I spoke based on the best available information to me at the time, but I think it’s incumbent on me to publicly express my concern and disappointment that, 14 months later, Islanders are still in the dark on the outcome of this investigation," the minister said.
Thompson said he understands the past seven months have been challenging due to COVID-19, but maintained the report cannot be delayed any further.
" I committed to Islanders - and my legislative colleagues - that this report would be made public as soon as possible, but I never thought for a second it would take this long,” Thompson concluded.
