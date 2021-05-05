Soil First Farming has a nice ring to it. PEI’s Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson is determined to give it real meaning and significance both for farmers and the general public.
Thompson and a half dozen of his staff who work in the Sustainable Agriculture Division met to talk about the new initiative at a farm that takes soil health very seriously. Brett Francis is the seventh generation to work the farm in Lady Fane. Brett and his father, David, take pride in the variety of crops grown that allow soil building rotations, and produce the feed needed for an ever expanding cattle herd. The farm has received national recognition for the quality of its beef, and the environmental sustainability the family practices.
“We grow seed potatoes, chipstock, corn, barley, oats, soy and forage crops in three and four year rotations. We can harvest the seed potatoes and chipping varieties early enough to establish cover crops in the fall” says Brett.
He says with drought the last three summers it’s easy to see fields around the province that have been properly managed, and those that haven’t. He’s definitely seeing more and more farmers committed to better soil practices. “There’s a lot more cover cropping than we’ve ever seen, a lot of soil building crops being planted, and soil conservation projects on the go.”
Tyler Wright sees that too. He’s been involved with the PEI Soil and Crop Association and sustainable agriculture for almost three decades. “When we first started you had to really push farmers to get anything done.. but for last 10 years we can’t keep up.”
Traditionally, the province’s role has been to offer technical and financial support for soil conservation projects and that will continue, but the Soil First Farming initiative will encourage
farmers to go further. There’s a new Agriculture Stewardship program which includes “Best Management Practices” to rebuild soils and cope with climate change, perennial crop development to limit the need for tillage and extend rotations, nurse cropping, improving grazing management, and developing a strategy to expand livestock production to increase the availability of manure.
Soil testing for pH levels and fertilizer needs has now expanded to focus on all aspects of soil health from active carbon levels, organic matter levels, soil texture, and soon water capacity and this will be included in the Soil Quality Monitoring project.
Soil health has become a public policy issue too with long-term studies on soil organic matter levels showing serious declines over the last 20 years, and many calls for farmers to have minimum organic matter levels to be eligible for irrigation permits if and when they become available.
Minister Thompson says “Soil First” is more about carrots than sticks, that he knows margins are tight on farms and that there are costs involved planting cover crops and lengthening crop rotations. He wants to remove roadblocks and improve soils and profitability on farms.
“I think we’ve turned the corner and we’re coming back the right way. I don’t know if we can focus necessarily on a certain (organic matter) number but we have to focus on improvement. It takes time," he explained. "If a farm is moving in a positive direction we have to reward them for that, that’s how we want to lead.”
Thompson and his department want the “Soil First” program to inform non-farmers too. Lynda Ramsay says the public needs to understand that there’s no immediate payback for farmers when cover crops are grown, or a soil building grass is planted and plowed in rather than a cash crop. It’s future generations who will benefit, but all Islanders need to recognize the effort. “We want healthy soil to become a conversation on PEI, not just in agriculture.”
It will be 2023 before the next cross-Island soil sampling will be done. Bloyce Thompson and his department are confident the decades long downward trend in soil health has been stopped. Well managed soils will help soak up greenhouse gasses, limit wind and water soil erosion and support healthier watersheds. They feel these are benefits that all Islanders can appreciate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.