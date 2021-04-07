The impact of climate change will mean revisions to the crop insurance program going forward, says Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson.
During debate on his departmental estimates in the legislature, the long time dairy producer agreed with Mermaid-Stratford MLA Michele Beaton the program is not working for all commodities. He said the Agricultural Insurance Corporation is reviewing the program through a climate change lens and he told the opposition MLA it could means some crops will no longer be eligible for coverage.
"I don’t know if you want to adjust crop insurance to make a crop that’s consistently failed pay better," he said. "We almost want the premiums to be too high that they can’t afford it so they’ll move to a crop that is better suited for the new climate, do you know what I mean?" Crop insurance can’t be a crutch to keep a crop that’s failing alive."
Beaton agreed but added some crops like corn are essential to move a proposed livestock strategy forward. The agriculture minister explained "I think corn is a crop that we’re talking about. Corn will continue, as we get new varieties, it will adapt to climate change. We’ll get stronger stocks that will withstand more wind, our heat, need less water, need more heat units."
The opposition agriculture and land critic said that was evident in the wake of Post Tropical Storm Dorian, when some corn varieties stood up better to the high winds and pounding rain the storm dumped on the province in September of 2019. She argued there needs to be more research done by the department to develop varieties, adding "What we’re seeing is farmers are doing so much research now and they’re leading the charge without a whole lot of support and part of the concern around that is who is selling the seed? It’s seed sellers and they’re getting
commissioned on it so they’re going to kind of push what their company is pushing."
The agriculture minister agreed, but said varieties that no longer grow well on PEI are not going to be top sellers. As a farmer before entering the political arena, the minister said "I buy corn seed – or I did before I took this job and, trust me, they want repeat business so they want varieties that will withstand hurricanes."
Prior to Dorian, he said many growers were planting low-lignin corn adding there is a move away from that. He said both the province and the industry have to work more closely with the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Research Farm at Harrington.
He added Dr. Suqi Liu is doing a long-term crop study and "I’m looking forward to that long-term crop study coming out in the near future."
Opposition Leader Peter Bevan Baker noted he has been talking to a farmer in his district recently who told him he chose not to purchase crop insurance adding "If I remember right, his
break even is about four metric tonnes of dried grain per acre – 68 bushels or something. The average provincial is, what, 1.7, I think, metric tonnes of – per acre –so, his breakeven point is already twice as much as what the triggering for the insurance was, so he just chose not to do that."
Bevan-Baker wanted to know the status of the review of crop insurance programs. The minister called it a "moving target," saying "It’s something that we continuously have to look at because, with the climate change, we’re not only changing the climate, but our soil quality – we have to keep monitoring that, whether it’s – that will have to come into effect in crop insurance in the future – maybe. I don’t think I want to rule that out because we can’t insure a crop that’s not
going into healthy soil either, because that’s not productive as well."
The agriculture minister said his department will keep working with the Department of
Environment as well, "but having the climate change lens put on crop insurance is important. The minister said he is also pushing for change to crop insurance with his fellow ministers from across the country adding the matter is "not getting the same amount of traction as I would like, but we’re moving in that direction. I really think that crop insurance is important – important
for the industry, important for farmers, but we continuously have to keep the targets –they can’t stay the same."
Bevan-Baker asked the minister what crops he envisioned disappearing in a warmer climate. The minister responded "I shouldn’t have said, probably, crops. I should have said varieties of crops would more likely be eliminated, but there’s not one in particular. Corn is one that I see is – the varieties –there’s so many varieties out there and so many opportunities that you really have to
know which will work on Prince Edward Island because it’s changing."
