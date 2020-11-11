The federal and provincial governments have reached agreement on the establishment of an Emergency On-Farm Support Fund designed to help producers with costs associated with protecting farm workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau and Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson were joined by a number of industry officials in a videoconference call to announce the $945,000 program. The federal government is negotiating separate deals with the provinces and territories under the $35 million fund and the Department of Agriculture and Land will be delivering the program in PEI.
Eligible activities include direct infrastructure improvements to living quarters and work stations, temporary or emergency housing (on or off-farm), as well as personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitary stations, work stations and any other health and safety measures that safeguard the health and safety of Canadian and temporary foreign workers from COVID-19.
Federal and provincial officials are projecting 120 producers will take advantage of the program. Applications are being accepted until January 15, 2021. Contributions under the program will be cost-shared 50:50 with the applicants, up to $30,000 per farm operation. An additional 10 per cent will be provided to women, youth, visible minorities, Indigenous Peoples, and Persons with disabilities, since those groups are underrepresented in the agriculture sector. Producers will have until February 15, 2021 to submit expense claims and Bibeau said expenses incurred prior to the announcement of the program are eligible.
"This funding is timely and the province is committed to working with our farmers to ensure workers stay safe," Thompson said.
The provincial minister said the funding comes on the heels of what he called a challenging growing season, as producers battled dry conditions throughout the summer. He noted "we had Post Tropical Storm Dorian to deal with last fall and then a pandemic this year. "
Thompson described the Island agriculture industry as "forward thinking", adding he is confident agriculture will play a major role as the province begins to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19.
The president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture agreed, noting the farming community continued to provide Islanders and Canadians with safe food even during the height of the pandemic. Ron Maynard said the program will provide producers with much needed funds to help cover costs such as the need for social distancing in farm operations.
“Everyone needs to feel safe and supported when they go to work. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting the health of all farm workers who are working hard to feed Canadians has been a top priority," said Bibeau. "With this program, Prince Edward Island farmers will have the support they need to ensure the right measures are in place to safeguard their employees’ health and safety and limit the spread of the virus.”
Malpeque MP Wayne Easter also praised the program adding “The agriculture industry is sewn into the very fibre of Prince Edward Island, and we are proud that Island farmers have continued to feed communities from tip to tip and beyond during these difficult times. It is incredibly important to keep our farm workers safe as they continue to provide for us during the COVID-19 pandemic."
The federal minister said the program is the latest step in a number of initiatives geared to keeping farm workers safe during the pandemic. She pointed to such measures as Travel exemptions for all migrant workers, including seasonal agricultural workers and fish/seafood workers; $50 million in funding for the Mandatory Isolation Support Program for Temporary Foreign Workers (TFW) and the Emergency Processing Fund (EPF), a one-time, federal investment of up to $77.5 million to help companies implement changes to safeguard the health and safety of workers and their families due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
