The next agricultural policy framework and a code of conduct for grocery retailers and suppliers were among the items discussed during the recent meeting of the country's agriculture ministers.
The one day session was a precursor to the annual conference slated for July in Saskatoon. The current Canadian Agricultural Partnership will be expiring in March of 2023, and discussions are now under way for the upcoming Multilateral Framework Agreement (MFA) signing, which will see the realization of the Guelph Statement.
"This shared vision of FPT Ministers of Agriculture will position our agri-food producers, processors and others in the sector for continued success as world leaders in sustainable agriculture, and enable a globally competitive sector," Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said in a statement following the meeting. "The vision promotes sustainable growth in agriculture, both economically and environmentally, by creating the conditions for Canadian businesses to meet evolving challenges of the interconnected domestic and global marketplace. To further promote sustainability in agriculture, Ministers discussed the need for action on climate change, and opportunities for the sector to lower emissions while maintaining and enhancing sector competitiveness."
The ministers, who stand united with Ukraine, also spoke about their ongoing concerns around global food supplies, food security and the supply of essential inputs, including fertilizers. They discussed how to help maximize Canada’s contribution to global food supply. They also recognized the multiple strains this is causing on the agricultural and agri-food system from producers to consumers, and agreed to work together to stabilize the supply chain wherever possible.
The ministers also discussed industry progress on a code of conduct for the food retailers and suppliers. The purpose of the code of conduct is to ensure that conditions are in place in Canada for all supply chain partners to prosper. The Ministers thanked the industry committee for their recent report, recognized the significant work underway, and will invite representatives of the industry to present a concrete action plan to Ministers at the July meeting.
Given the unprecedented year for highly pathogenic Avian Influenza globally, the ministers remain aligned that there is an ongoing need to continue to work together to prevent further spread of the disease and minimize the impact on industry and trade.
The prevention of and preparedness for the threat posed by African swine fever (ASF) was also discussed. Governments agreed to continue to cooperate and collaborate in order to prevent the spread of ASF from entering Canada and agreed to advance readiness to respond and support the sector’s recovery in case of an ASF outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.