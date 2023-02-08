Marie Claude Bibeau
Bernard Thibodeau

Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau is pleased with the progress that has been made developing Canada's first-ever Grocery Code of Conduct.

"There has been a significant amount of time and effort dedicated towards this initiative – and we would like to thank you all as we move towards its implementation," the minister said in a joint statement with André Lamontagne, the Quebec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.