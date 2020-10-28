Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau and Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson will announce details of the Emergency On-Farm Support Fund during a videoconference Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
PEI is the latest province to reach an agreement with Ottawa on how the fund, valued at $35 million nationally, will be spent. The Emergency On-Farm Support Fund will provide support to farmers for direct infrastructure improvements to living quarters and work stations, temporary or emergency housing (on or off-farm), as well as personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitary stations, work stations and any other health and safety measures to safeguard the health and safety of Canadian and temporary foreign workers from COVID-19.
